Girls Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean 2-0 in 14-2A; Sherman, Denison lose district openers

TOM BEAN — Emmy Pennell scored 15 points as the Lady Tomcats defeated Wolfe City, 38-33, in District 14-2A action.

Taylor Brown added seven points while Megan Warren and Kaitlyn Lind chipped in five points apiece for Tom Bean (10-3, 2-0), which plays at Honey Grove on Friday night.

Laney Turner scored 12 points and Ava Steele added 10 points for Wolfe City (11-1, 1-1).

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 59, Sherman 42

In Frisco, Jayla Jones scored 15 points during Sherman’s district-opening loss against Prosper Rock Hill.

Abby Khader added eight points for Sherman (2-4, 0-1), which hosts McKinney North on Friday night.

Wylie East 84, Denison 40

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a district-opening loss against Wylie East.

Denison (3-8, 0-1) will travel to Princeton on Friday night.

District 9-4A

Sanger 54, Van Alstyne 40

In Sanger, Bailey Henderson scored 19 points during Van Alstyne’s district loss against Sanger.

Kelsie Adams added seven points and Kate Carson and Kylie Allen finished with four points apiece for Van Alstyne (7-4, 1-1), which has the district bye Friday before hosting Aubrey on Tuesday.

Chole Malone scored 18 points to lead Sanger, which was playing its district opener.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 40, Pilot Point 29

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 15 points as Whitesboro defeated Pilot Point in district action for its fourth straight victory.

Jessica Hamon added six points while Aniyah Shaw, Jacy Hahn and Hermayonie Dominguez all finished with four points for for Whitesboro (5-6, 2-0), which plays at Callisburg on Friday night.

Addison Hite scored nine points to lead Pilot Point.

Ponder 65, S&S 21

In Ponder, Kaci Swindall scored 10 points during S&S’ district loss against Ponder.

Cate Sloan added five points and Brenna Howard chipped in three points for S&S (4-10, 0-2), which hosts Boyd on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 65, Howe 31

In Whitewright, Kayanna Cox scored 20 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Howe in district action.

Natalie Alexander added 10 points, Ashton Long chipped in nine points and Katy Long and Gracie Robinson finished with eight points apiece for Whitewright (9-1, 1-1), which is scheduled to play at Leonard on Friday night.

Howe (2-4, 0-2) will host Pottsboro on Friday.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 44, Chico 42

In Collinsville, Katie Johnson’s layup with two seconds remaining lifted the Lady Pirates to a district victory over Chico.

Johnson finished with 24 points for Collinsville (6-6, 1-1), which travels to Alvord on Friday night.

Muenster 74, Tioga 14

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against Muenster.

Tioga will play at Chico on Friday night.

Non-district

Pottsboro 58, Durant 30

In Pottsboro, Kara Nuemann scored 13 points as the Lady Cardinals defeated Durant in non-district action.

Hadley Williams added 12 points and three rebounds, Hannah Fellinger chipped in eight points, three rebounds and three steals and Avery Arturburn totaled seven points and seven rebounds for Pottsboro (10-1), which returns to District 11-3A play at Howe on Friday night.