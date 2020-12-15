Boys Basketball Roundup — Panthers pull out win in four overtimes

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Tanner Carter scored 19 points as the Bells Panthers outlasted the Pilot Point Bearcats, 61-60, in quadruple overtime for a non-district victory.

Keaton High added 11 points for Bells (6-0), which starts District 11-3A play by hosting Blue Ridge on Friday.

Pilot Point (2-2) begins District 10-3A play against Ponder on Friday.

Decatur 71, Sherman 65

In Decatur, Kasai Burton scored 21 points during Sherman’s non-district loss against Decatur.

Vontrelle Sanders added 18 points, Jalarien Wilson chipped in 10 points and Elijah Chapman totaled seven points for Sherman (6-5), which is off until starting District 10-5A play at Denison on Tuesday.

Greenville 66, Denison 52

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a non-district loss against Greenville.

Denison (0-4) is off until opening District 10-5A action when it hosts Sherman on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 76, Durant 51

In Pottsboro, Brett Nix scored 23 points as the Cardinals defeated Durant in non-district action.

Aidan Cannon added 22 points, Titus Lyons chipped in eight points and Jake Kubik totaled seven points for Pottsboro (7-2), which starts District 11-3A play at Howe on Friday night.

Whitewright 55, Clarksville 30

In Whitewright, Aaron Pitt scored 25 points as the Tigers defeated Clarksville in non-district action.

Kayden Carraway added 13 points, Jeremiah Camarillo chipped in seven points and Xavier Cox-Dunlap totaled six points for Whitewright (7-3), which is scheduled to start 11-3A play at Leonard on Friday night.

Gunter 56, Alvord 46

In Alvord, Kenny Burkholder had 18 points and five steals during Gunter’s non-district victory against Alvord.

Cade Dodson added 10 points and seven rebounds, Jackson Burkholder chipped in eight points and Tony Lopez totaled seven points and eight rebounds for Gunter, which starts District 11-3A play at Bonham on Friday night.

Tioga 57, Sam Rayburn 39

In Ivanhoe, Devon English scored 19 points as Tioga defeated Sam Rayburn in non-district action.

Evan Mayes added 14 points and Canyon Maness chipped in 12 points for Tioga (4-7), which begins District 13-2A play by hosting Chico on Friday night.

Howe 49, Valley View 18

In Howe, the Bulldogs picked up a non-district victory against Valley View.

Howe will open District 11-3A play when it hosts Pottsboro on Friday night.

Van Alstyne 70, Commerce 64

In Commerce, Van Alstyne earned a non-district victory against the Tigers.

Van Alstyne will host Ardmore (Okla.) on Friday night.