Gunter, Tom Bean have multiple all-state volleyball picks

Two Texoma volleyball programs had multiple all-state selections by the Texas Girls Coaches Association for the 2020 season.

After reaching the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time, finishing with a 29-4 record and losing to eventual state champion Bushland, Gunter had three players named to the 3A all-state team: seniors Jacee Childers and Nyah Ingram and sophomore Rayanna Mauldin.

In Class 2A, Tom Bean was coming off its best season in program history by reaching the region semifinals for the first time and ending with a 22-5 record after losing to defending champ and eventual state runner-up Crawford. The Lady Tomcats had a pair of players selected to the 2A all-state team in senior Chloe Farrer and sophomore Raylynn Adams.