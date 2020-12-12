Week 16 Texoma High School Football Pairings

Herald Democrat

BI-DISTRICT

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Region II

Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6

College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium

Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6

Longview 41, Lufkin 5

Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21

Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Wilson 10

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas White 15

DIVISION II

Region II

Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13

North Forney 32, Denison 25

Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Arlington Seguin, forfeit

Frisco 52, Royse City 9

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33

Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0

Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7

STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Argyle 37, Canyon 20

Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28

DIVISION II

Gilmer 35, Graham 21

Carthage 38, Wimberley 7

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17

Hallettsville 53, Llano 28

DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Canadian 33, Gunter 6

Franklin 14, Waskom 13

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Post 28, Crawford 14

Shiner 49, Timpson 7

DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Windthorst 7, Wellington 0

Mart 48, Falls City 21

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN

DIVISION I

Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1), 2 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

DIVISION II

Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0), 11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington