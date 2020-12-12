Week 16 Texoma High School Football Pairings
BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
Region II
Denton Ryan 69, Dallas Adams 6
College Station (9-1) vs. Sherman (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at College Station’s Cougar Stadium
Lancaster 29, Frisco Wakeland 6
Longview 41, Lufkin 5
Dallas Highland Park 56, New Caney 21
Frisco Independence 58, Dallas Wilson 10
Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9
Frisco Lone Star 61, Dallas White 15
DIVISION II
Region II
Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 13
North Forney 32, Denison 25
Dallas South Oak Cliff def. Arlington Seguin, forfeit
Frisco 52, Royse City 9
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30
Everman 41, Mesquite Poteet 33
Ennis 49, Frisco Liberty 0
Mansfield Timberview 49, Dallas Kimball 7
STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Argyle 37, Canyon 20
Lindale 31, Austin LBJ 28
DIVISION II
Gilmer 35, Graham 21
Carthage 38, Wimberley 7
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Tuscola Jim Ned 24, Mount Vernon 17
Hallettsville 53, Llano 28
DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Canadian 33, Gunter 6
Franklin 14, Waskom 13
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Post 28, Crawford 14
Shiner 49, Timpson 7
DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Windthorst 7, Wellington 0
Mart 48, Falls City 21
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN
DIVISION I
Sterling City (14-0) vs. May (13-1), 2 p.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
DIVISION II
Balmorhea (11-1) vs. Richland Springs (12-0), 11 a.m. December 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington