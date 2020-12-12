Girls Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne, Whitesboro capture district openers

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Lanie Thorpe scored 14 points as Van Alstyne opened District 9-4A action with a 63-7 victory over Gainesville.

Kylie Allen added 12 points, Mireya Mullins chipped in nine points, Kate Carson had eight points and Bailey Henderson totaled seven points for Van Alstyne (7-3, 1-0), which plays at Sanger on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 39, S&S 25

In Sadler, Olivia Hildebrand scored 11 points as Whitesboro began district play with a victory against S&S.

Jacy Hahn added seven points and Allison Muntz chipped in six points for Whitesboro (4-6, 1-0), which carries a three-game winning streak against Pilot Point at home on Tuesday night.

Brenna Howard scored eight points and Liv Manley and Kaci Swindall each added six points for S&S (4-9, 0-1), which plays at Ponder on Tuesday.

District 11-3A

Gunter 60, Blue Ridge 21

In Blue Ridge, Alyssa Tarpley scored 21 points as Gunter opened district play with a victory over Blue Ridge.

Sarah Putnicki added 12 points, Taylor Boddie chipped in eight points and Blakely Esnard and Reagan Andres each finished with six points for Gunter (9-3, 1-0), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

Abigail Jiminez scored nine points to lead Blue Ridge (6-4, 0-1).

Bells 76, Bonham 15

In Bonham, Cheznie Hale scored 26 points as Bells started district play with a victory over Bonham.

Gabby Smith added 15 points, Bailee Dorris chipped in 14 points, Kayton Arnold had eight points and Hannah Bondarenko contributed seven points for Bells (5-5, 1-0), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday night.

Annie Ukpe scored 10 points for Bonham.

Pottsboro 51, Whitewright 37

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger had 22 points and six rebound as the Lady Cardinals opened district play with a victory against Whitewright.

Hadley Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds and Autumn Graley chipped in eight points, five rebounds and three steals for Pottsboro (9-1, 1-0), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Whitewright (8-1, 0-1) will host Howe on Tuesday.

Leonard 57, Howe 53

In Leonard, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a loss during the district opener against Leonard.

Howe (2-3, 0-1) will travel to Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Leonard (7-2, 1-0) plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday.

District 13-2A

Muenster 93, Collinsville 31

In Muenster, the Lady Pirates suffered a loss during the district opener against Muenster.

Collinsville (5-6, 0-1) will host Chico on Tuesday night.

Jada Pinder hit 12 three-pointers and scored 41 points to lead Muenster (10-0, 1-0), which plays at Tioga on Tuesday.

Non-district

Tom Bean 59, Tioga 36

In Tom Bean, Kaitlyn Lind and Emma Lowing each scored 14 points as the Lady Tomcats topped Tioga in non-district action.

Meagan Warren added 11 points, Kendal Cole chipped in 10 points and Bri Yale had seven points for Tom Bean (9-3), which returns to 14-2A action when it hosts Wolfe City on Tuesday.

Kelsee Vandagriff scored 13 points and Madison Parker added five points for Tioga, which opens District 13-2A play when it hosts Muenster on Tuesday.

Dallas Lutheran 52, Texoma Christian 48

In Dallas, McKenzie Poe scored 19 points during Texoma Christian’s non-district loss against Dallas Lutheran.

T’a nne Boyd and Kylee Ryeczyk each added 10 points and Nealee Russell chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (3-1), which hosts Grayson Christian on Friday night.