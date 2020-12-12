Boys Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro, Bells pick up victories

Herald Democrat

HONEY GROVE — Aidan Cannon scored 19 points as Pottsboro earned a 64-22 victory against Honey Grove in non-district action.

Brett Nix added 12 points, Jake Kubik chipped in nine points and Braden Driggs totaled eight points for Pottsboro (5-3), which is off until playing at Howe to begin District 11-3A play on Friday night.

Bells 42, S&S 21

In Sadler, Bo Baker scored 10 points as Bells defeated S&S in non-district action.

Bells (5-0) will host Pilot Point on Tuesday night while S&S (1-5) travels to Tom Bean on Tuesday.

The Panthers also had a 65-38 victory at Collinsville. Tanner Carter scored 24 points while Baker and Keaton High each scored 10 points.

The Rams also had a 56-46 loss at Bowie. Jake Reynolds scored 26 points, Chase Sloan added 10 points and Daymon Orr chipped in nine points.

Legacy Christian 66, Sherman 62

In Frisco, Vontrelle Sanders scored 35 points but Sherman came up short in a non-district loss to Legacy Christian.

Jalarien Wilson added seven points and 10 rebounds and Ashton Alexander and Jacob Lester chipped in six points apiece for Sherman (6-4), which plays at Decatur on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats also had a 74-63 loss against North Forney. Sanders scored 22 points, Wilson and Kasai Burton each had 12 points and Alexander chipped in nine points.

Tom Bean 65, Tioga 52

In Tom Bean, Bryce Clark had 31 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Tomcats beat Tioga in non-district action.

Lance Pauler added eight points and seven rebounds, C.J. Richter totaled seven points and 11 rebounds, Lucas Fitzgerald chipped in seven points and four rebounds, Branson Ashlock finished with six points and seven rebounds and Corbin Ramey scored six points for Tom Bean (5-3), which hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

Evan Mayes scored 27 points, Devon English added seven points and Elijah Deleon chipped in six points for Tioga (3-7), which plays at Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs also had a 71-29 loss against Nocona. Mayes scored nine points and Logan Westbrook chipped in eight points.

Whitesboro 67, Collinsville 45

In Whitesboro, Devon Price had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Bearcats topped Collinsville in non-district action.

Jake Hermes added 13 points and 10 rebounds, Major Ledbetter totaled 12 points, five rebounds and three steals, Torran Naglestad finished with eight points, nine assists and four steals and Jackson Kupper contributed eight points, three rebounds and three assists for Whitesboro (3-6), which is off until opening District 10-3A play at Callisburg on Friday night.

Collinsville plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats also had a 56-44 loss against Celina. Ledbetter had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Kupper added 11 points and five assists, Naglestad chipped in five points, Hermes grabbed nine rebounds and Jace Sanders handed out five assists.

Texoma Christian 64, Dallas Lutheran 50

In Dallas, Thomas Barnett scored 26 points as Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Lutheran in non-district action.

Kason Williams finished with 21 points and Bryce Ryeczyk chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (3-1), which hosts Grayson Christian on Friday night.

Callisburg 62, Whitewright 39

In Callisburg, Aaron Pitt scored 12 points during Whitewright’s non-district loss against the Wildcats.

Jeremiah Camarillo added nine points and Reilly Evans chipped in seven points for Whitewright (6-3), which will host Clarksville on Tuesday night.

The Tigers also had a 41-37 victory against Pilot Point. Kayden Carraway scored 13 points, Pitt added 11 points and Xavier Cox-Dunlap totaled nine points.

Argyle 78, Van Alstyne 50

In Argyle, J.J. Boling scored 24 points during Van Alstyne’s non-district loss against Argyle.

Blake Skipworth added 14 points and Tom Fowler and Nathan Henley chipped in five points each for Van Alstyne (3-7), which plays at Commerce on Tuesday night.

Celeste 51, Gunter 44

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals during the Tigers’ non-district loss against Celeste.

Luke O’Neal added 11 points and four rebounds and Tony Lopez finished with six points and 10 rebounds for Gunter, which is off until playing at Bonham to start District 11-3A play on Friday night.