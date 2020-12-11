SAA announces return to play in January

Herald Democrat

The Southern Athletic Association’s Council of Presidents voted unanimously to return to play beginning in January 2021, with football competing in February. Austin College will play the upcoming spring football season as an affiliate member of the SAA.

This decision was based on all medical information consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA and institutional guidelines. Along with the approved schedules, the SAA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward.

Currently, an SAA COVID-19 Task Force committee continues to create consistent procedures and policies based on national and local health guidelines, social distancing, masking, contact tracing and coronavirus testing.

The ‘Roos are currently slated to play all four of their games this spring in the month of February, beginning with road contests at Trinity University on February 6 and Hendrix College on February 13, before returning to Jerry Apple Stadium for games against Millsaps College on February 20 and Trinity on February 27.