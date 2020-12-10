Area football teams have academic all-state picks

Herald Democrat

Several Texoma football teams had players, trainers or managers earn academic all-state honors for the 2020 season from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Denison had seven players chosen. Colby Crawley, Jeffery Morrow and Stone Lemming were on the second team and Joshua Hysmith, Colton Mitchell, Landon Ellis and Seth Fulenchek were honorable mention.

Sherman’s Blume Cernero was named to the first team.

Van Alstyne also had seven selections. Valerie Young and Conner Loftice were on the first team, Sydney Sullivan was on the second team and Janessa Crawford, Brett Long, Dayanara Saenz and Sophie Gonzalez were honorable mention.

Pottsboro had six players picked. Jackson Lipscomb was on the Elite team, Landon Simpson, Landon Dunaway, Silas Barr and Jake Alonzo were on the second team and Titus Lyons was honorable mention.

Bells had three players selected. Landon Nelson and Keaton High were on the first team and Carl Besario was on the second team.

Whitesboro had two selections. Devon Price was on the first team and Conner Jacobs was on the second team.

S&S’ Suzanna Griffin was named to the Elite team.

Tom Bean’s Chase Parsons was selected for the second team.

Collinsville’s Brayden Ward was on the second team.