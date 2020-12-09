SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Week 16 Texoma High School Football Previews

Jason Della Rosa
Herald Democrat
The Sherman Bearcats open the playoffs at College Station on Friday afternoon.

Sherman at College Station

What: Class 5A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cougar Field

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 5-4; College Station 9-1

Last week: Sherman won 50-36 against Mesquite; College Station won 70-28 against Magnolia West

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Jacoby Hunt, LB Brandon Bonilla; College Station: RB Roderick Brown, LB Jaxson Slanker

Notable: The Bearcats are in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and seeking their first postseason win since 2012. It is the program’s 35th playoff berth … Sherman’s last three playoff losses have been by 13 points or less … College Station’s only loss was the District 8-5A (I) opener, 27-16, against Magnolia.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Denton Ryan-Dallas Adams winner in the area round.

Denison at North Forney

What: Class 5A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Forney City Bank Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 7-3; North Forney 8-1

Last week: Denison won 55-0 against Princeton; North Forney won 43-14 against Royse City

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Denison: ATH Keebler Wagoner, DB Keleon Vaughn; North Forney: RB Ty Collins, LB Akanimo Asuquo

Notable: Denison is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and seeking its first postseason win since 2009, It is the program’s 31st playoff berth  … This is also the 75th playoff game in Denison history … North Forney’s only loss was against Ennis, 38-14, in District 8-5A(II) play.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Aledo-Dallas Hillcrest winner in the area round.

Gunter vs. Canadian

What: Class 3A Division II state semifinals

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian University

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / KXEZ 92.1 FM

Records: Gunter 13-1; Canadian 13-1

Last week: Gunter won 61-28 against Eastland; Canadian won 45-14 against Childress

Series: Gunter leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 27-20 in state semifinals)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, LB Mitchell Brewer; Canadian: RB Hayze Hufstedler, LB Ethan Jackson

Notable: Gunter is in the state semifinals for the fifth straight season and is looking for its fourth appearance in the state title game … This is the fifth straight season these two teams have met in the state semifinals … Canadian has won 12 straight since a 28-21 loss against Iowa Park in Week 2.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Franklin-Waskom winner in the state championship game.