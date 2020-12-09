Week 16 Texoma High School Football Previews

Sherman at College Station

What: Class 5A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cougar Field

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 5-4; College Station 9-1

Last week: Sherman won 50-36 against Mesquite; College Station won 70-28 against Magnolia West

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Jacoby Hunt, LB Brandon Bonilla; College Station: RB Roderick Brown, LB Jaxson Slanker

Notable: The Bearcats are in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons and seeking their first postseason win since 2012. It is the program’s 35th playoff berth … Sherman’s last three playoff losses have been by 13 points or less … College Station’s only loss was the District 8-5A (I) opener, 27-16, against Magnolia.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Denton Ryan-Dallas Adams winner in the area round.

Denison at North Forney

What: Class 5A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Forney City Bank Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 7-3; North Forney 8-1

Last week: Denison won 55-0 against Princeton; North Forney won 43-14 against Royse City

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Denison: ATH Keebler Wagoner, DB Keleon Vaughn; North Forney: RB Ty Collins, LB Akanimo Asuquo

Notable: Denison is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and seeking its first postseason win since 2009, It is the program’s 31st playoff berth … This is also the 75th playoff game in Denison history … North Forney’s only loss was against Ennis, 38-14, in District 8-5A(II) play.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Aledo-Dallas Hillcrest winner in the area round.

Gunter vs. Canadian

What: Class 3A Division II state semifinals

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Abilene Christian University

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / KXEZ 92.1 FM

Records: Gunter 13-1; Canadian 13-1

Last week: Gunter won 61-28 against Eastland; Canadian won 45-14 against Childress

Series: Gunter leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 27-20 in state semifinals)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ashton Bennett, LB Mitchell Brewer; Canadian: RB Hayze Hufstedler, LB Ethan Jackson

Notable: Gunter is in the state semifinals for the fifth straight season and is looking for its fourth appearance in the state title game … This is the fifth straight season these two teams have met in the state semifinals … Canadian has won 12 straight since a 28-21 loss against Iowa Park in Week 2.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Franklin-Waskom winner in the state championship game.