SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Week 15 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Bethel

Tate Bethel, Sr., QB, Sherman

Bethel helped the Bearcats to their third straight win and finish tied as the District 7-5A (I) runner-up after a 50-36 victory against West Mesquite to end the regular season. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns to go with seven carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S

Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro

Week 12 — Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro

Week 13 — Hudson Graham, Jr., QB, Gunter

Week 14 — Ethan Sloan, Soph., RB, Gunter