Week 15 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week
Tate Bethel, Sr., QB, Sherman
Bethel helped the Bearcats to their third straight win and finish tied as the District 7-5A (I) runner-up after a 50-36 victory against West Mesquite to end the regular season. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns to go with seven carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S
Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville
Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne
Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright
Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison
Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro
Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean
Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman
Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S
Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro
Week 12 — Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro
Week 13 — Hudson Graham, Jr., QB, Gunter
Week 14 — Ethan Sloan, Soph., RB, Gunter