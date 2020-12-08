Girls Basketball Roundup — Sherman tops Celina; Tom Bean wins district opener

Herald Democrat

Jayla Jones scored 24 points as the Sherman Lady Bearcats earned a 56-40 victory against Celina in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Destiny Briscoe and Jaliyah Guess each finished with nine points for Sherman (2-3), which is off until open District 10-5A play at Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Melissa 52, Denison 46

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a non-district loss against Melissa.

Denison (3-7) is off until starting District 10-5A play at home against Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne 45, Terrell 34

In Terrell, Bailey Henderson scored 14 points as Van Alstyne beat Terrell for a non-district victory.

Mireya Mullins added 13 points and Kelsie Adams chipped in five points for Van Alstyne (6-3), which starts District 9-4A play on Friday when it hosts Gainesville.

Pottsboro 38, Sanger 36

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger had 17 points, four rebounds and two steals as Pottsboro edged Sanger in non-district action.

Hadley Williams added nine points, three rebounds and three assists, Brayli Simpson added six points and Aly Malone grabbed six rebounds for Pottsboro (8-1), which hosts Whitewright to start District 11-3A play at 6:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Gunter 58, Prosper Rock Hill 46

In Frisco, Alyssa Tarpley and Blakely Esnard each scored 14 points as Gunter defeated Prosper Rock Hill in non-district action.

Taylor Boddie added nine points and Sarah Putnicki chipped in seven points apiece for Gunter (8-3), which plays at Blue Ridge to open District 11-3A play on Friday night.

Bells 56, North Lamar 38

In Paris, Cheznie Hale scored 23 points as Bells defeated North Lamar in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added 16 points, Kayton Arnold chipped in six points and Mia Moore finished with five points for Bells (4-5), which plays at Bonham to start District 11-3A play on Friday night.

Howe 76, Collinsville 39

In Howe, Katie Grogan had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Collinsville in non-district action.

Sierra Copeland had 15 points and 18 rebounds, Matalee Stewart added 13 points and four rebounds, Trinity Williams totaled nine points and 16 rebounds, Kendall Griffin chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and five assists and Teagan Stubblefield contributed seven points for Howe (2-2), which plays at Leonard to open District 11-3A play on Friday night.

Collinsville (5-5) will open District 13-2A play at Muenster on Friday night.

S&S 49, Bonham 23

In Bonham, Kaci Swindall had 11 points and four steals during S&S' non-district victory against Bonham.

Baylee Hix added 10 points and three steals and Liv Manley totaled six points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Lady Rams, who host Whitesboro to start District 10-3A play on Friday night.

Whitesboro 50, Era 37

In Whitesboro, the Lady Bearcats earned a non-district victory against Era.

Whitesboro (3-6) opens District 10-3A play at S&S on Friday night.

Tioga 52, Muenster Sacred Heart 28

In Muenster, Tioga came away with a non-district victory over Sacred Heart.

The Lady Bulldogs play at Tom Bean on Friday night and at Nocona on Saturday afternoon.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 55, Bland 52

In Merit, Emma Lowing scored 21 points as Tom Bean started district play with a victory against Bland.

Kaitlyn Lind added 14 points and Emmy Pennell chipped in 10 points for Tom Bean (8-3, 1-0), which hosts Tioga in non-district action on Friday night.