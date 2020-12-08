Boys Basketball Roundup — Bearcats edge VA on buzzer-beater

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Kasai Burton’s buzzer-beater capped Sherman’s rally for an 82-80 victory over Van Alstyne in non-district action.

Burton finished with 21 points while Jalarien Wilson and Vontrelle Sanders each scored 19 points, Elijah Chapman chipped in 11 points and Ashton Alexander totaled nine points for Sherman (6-2), which has won fourth straight and five of six. The Bearcats host North Forney on Friday night.

J.J. Boling hit six three-pointers and finished with 44 points to lead Van Alstyne while Blake Skipworth added 10 points and Tom Fowler chipped in nine points for the Panthers, who play at Argyle on Friday night.

Tioga 58, Sacred Heart 35

In Muenster, Devon English scored 13 points as Tioga defeated Sacred Heart in non-district action.

Rylan Newman had nine points, Logan Westbrook chipped in eight points and Tristan Vaughn totaled seven points for the Bulldogs (3-5), who play at Tom Bean on Friday night.

Krum 70, Pottsboro 63

In Pottsboro, Brett Nix scored 29 points during the Cardinals’ non-district loss against Krum.

Aidan Cannon added 16 points and Grayson Watson chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (5-2), which hosts Farmersville on Friday night.

Ethan Owens had 18 points for Krum while Blake Andres chipped in 17 points.

Collinsville 54, S&S 46

In Collinsville, Jake Reynolds and Colten Courville each scored eight points during S&S’ non-district loss against Collinsville.

Dylan Ridenour added seven points while Brett Steward, Chase Sloan and Daymon Orr all chipped in six points apiece for S&S (1-3), which plays at Bowie on Friday night.

Collinsville will host Bells on Friday night.

Bridgeport 46, Whitesboro 41

In Bridgeport, Whitesboro suffered a non-district loss against the Bulls.

Whitesboro (2-5) will host Celina on Friday night.

Farmersville 63, Tom Bean 57

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats suffered a non-district loss against Farmersville.

Tom Bean (4-3) will host Tioga on Friday night.

Farmersville will play at Pottsboro on Friday night.

Lindsay 40, Howe 24

In Lindsay, the Bulldogs suffered a non-district loss against the Knights.

Howe will play at Pilot Point on Saturday afternoon.