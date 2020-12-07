SCAC updates fall, winter sports schedules

Herald Democrat

After continuing discussions throughout the fall semester, discussions spearheaded by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference COVID Task Force in consultation with each institution’s President, Athletic Director, athletic trainer and game day management personnel, SCAC leadership announced that all member institutions intend to move forward with athletic competition in the spring semester.

Men’s and women’s basketball will now move to a conference-only scheduling model with each team slated to play a 12-game schedule. Play is scheduled to begin Friday, January 15 and run through the weekend of February 26-27.

The adjusted formats maintain conference tournament opportunities and ultimately the chance to earn the SCAC’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournaments. For the first time since the SCAC reinstated a postseason conference baskeball tournament in 2003, the event will be split up; the men’s teams will be hosted by Southwestern University and the women’s by Austin College.

The top eight teams will qualify for each event with both tournaments scheduled to run from Thursday, March 4 to Saturday, March 6.

The SCAC Swimming & Diving Championships remain scheduled for February 10-13 in San Antonio, which still allows for recorded times for possible NCAA championship qualification.

Additionally, changes were made to the previously announced conference volleyball schedule — teams will still play a 16-game schedule, but competition will now be strictly conference-only and conducted via home or away doubleheaders over the course of eight weekends. Play begins Saturday, February 13.

Both men’s and women’s soccer schedules remain unchanged from an earlier October announcement, and the SCAC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships are slated for Saturday, February 6 at the University of Dallas.

In an announcement made earlier, the NCAA cancelled all Division III national championships in fall sports.

Competition and schedules in all conference-sponsored spring sports remain in place for 2021 as previously released.