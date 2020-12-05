Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter's Tarpley drops 40 on Pilot Point

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Alyssa Tarpley hit six three-pointers and finished with 40 points as the Gunter Lady Tigers defeated Pilot Point, 86-26, in non-district action.

Rhyan Pogue added 11 points, Taylor Boddie chipped in 10 points, Sarah Putnicki totaled eight points and Reagan Andres and Blakely Esnard finished with six points each for Gunter (7-3), which plays at Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Addison Hite scored 12 points and Lindsey True chipped in 10 points for Pilot Point.

The Lady Tigers also had a 70-47 victory against Ursuline. Tarpley scored 19 points, Putnicki chipped in 18 points, Andres added 11 points, Esnard finished with nine points and Boddie totaled eight points.

Melissa 57, Sherman 33

In Melissa, Jayla Jones scored 11 points during the Lady Bearcats’ non-district loss against the Lady Cardinals.

Sherman (1-3) will host Celina on Tuesday night.

Melissa will travel to Denison on Tuesday.

Flower Mound 63, Denison 35

In Flower Mound, Cameryn Nixon scored 11 points during Denison’s non-district loss against Flower Mound.

Jade Fry added seven points, Ashley Brown chipped in six points and Alyssa Rhodes totaled four points for Denison (3-6), which hosts Melissa on Tuesday night.

Sarah Edmondson scored 17 points to pace Flower Mound while Emily Curl added 14 points.

Van Alstyne 55, Lovejoy 46

In Lucas, Callie Blankenship and Kate Carson each scored 10 points as Van Alstyne defeated Lovejoy in non-district action.

Bailey Henderson added nine points, Kylie Allen chipped in eight points and Mireya Mullins totaled seven points for Van Alstyne, which plays at Terrell on Tuesday night.

Sam Basson scored 29 points to lead Lovejoy.

Whitewright 50, Tom Bean 42

In Whitewright, Katy Long scored 16 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Tom Bean in non-district action.

Emily Barnhurst added 11 points and Kayanna Cox added nine points for Whitewright (8-0), which travels to Cooper on Tuesday night.

Emma Lowing scored 14 points while Bri Yale and Emmy Pennell each finished with nine points for Tom Bean (7-3), which opens District 14-2A play at Bland on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean also had a 53-40 victory against Quinlan Boles. Taylor Brown and Lowing each scored 11 points, Pennell chipped in 10 points and Yale added six points.

S&S 39, Lindsay 31

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 16 points as S&S defeated Lindsay in non-district action.

Liv Manley and Suzanna Griffin each finished with seven points for the Lady Rams, who play at Bonham on Tuesday night.

S&S also had a 52-29 loss against Durant (Okla.). Manley totaled seven points, eight rebounds and four assists and Kaci Swindall added six points and nine rebounds.

Alvord 53, Bells 52

In Bells, Cheznie Hale scored 11 points during the Lady Panthers’ non-district loss against Alvord.

Mia Moore had nine points and five steals, Gabby Smith chipped in nine points, Kayton Arnold totaled eight points and eight rebounds, Jaiden Tocquigny finished with seven points and nine rebounds and Bailee Dorris added seven points for Bells (3-5), which plays at North Lamar on Tuesday night.

Wolfe City 45, Collinsville 28

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a non-district loss against Wolfe City.

Collinsville (5-4) will play at Howe on Tuesday night.

Collinsville also had a 67-66 victory at Bonham. Katie Johnson made five three-pointers and finished with 35 points.

Trenton 31, Tioga 29

In Trenton, Olivia Northcutt had eight points and five steals during Tioga’s non-district loss against Trenton.

Annsleigh Koberick added eight points, Madison Parker chipped in five points and three steals, Kelsee Vandagriff totaled nine rebounds and three blocks, Ainsley Denham grabbed six rebounds and Sandra Zuniga swiped five steals for Tioga, which plays at Muenster Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.