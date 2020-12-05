Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman beats Melissa; Whitesboro wins twice

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — Jalarien Wilson scored 19 points and Sherman came away with its third straight victory and fourth win in five games after taking a 62-55 non-district battle against Melissa.

Vontrelle Sanders added 17 points, Kasai Burton chipped in 14 points and Jaron Harris finished with six points for Sherman (5-2), which plays at Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Phoenix Bramhall scored 13 points to lead Melissa while Skyler Smith and Justina Maina each chipped in 11 points.

Whitesboro 56, Nocona 48

In Whitesboro, Jackson Kupper had 15 points and five rebounds as the Bearcats beat Nocona in non-district action.

Jake Hermes added 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Devon Price scored seven points for Whitesboro.

Whitesboro also had a 58-52 victory at Lake Dallas. Kupper had 16 points and eight rebounds, Major Ledbetter added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Hermes totaled eight points and 11 rebounds for Whitesboro (2-4), which plays at Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Bells 61, Honey Grove 35

In Honey Grove, Tanner Carter scored 18 points as Bells defeated the Warriors in non-district action.

Keaton High added 16 points, Bo Baker chipped in eight points and Cooper Smith finished with seven points for Bells (2-0), which hosts Wolfe City on Tuesday night.

Gunter 51, Collinsville 39

In Collinsville, Kaiden Pines hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points as Gunter defeated Collinsville in non-district action.

Kenny Burkholder added 13 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks, Luke O’Neal and Tony Lopez chipped in six points apiece for Gunter, which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Collinsville hosts S&S on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 47, Wolfe City 41

In Wolfe City, Aaron Pitt scored 22 points as Whitewright defeated Wolfe City in non-district action.

Xavier Cox-Dunlap added 10 points and Reilly Evans chipped in seven points for Whitewright (4-2), which plays at Cooper on Tuesday night.

Amarien Jones scored 18 points for Wolfe City (3-2).

Whitewright also had a 62-42 loss against Anna. Pitt scored 13 points, Cox-Dunlap added 11 points and Caleb Kennemur chipped in 10 points.

Tom Bean 63, Campbell 42

In Tom Bean, Bryce Clark had 19 points and seven steals as the Tomcats defeated Campbell in non-district action.

Branson Ashlock added 12 points and nine rebounds while Patrick Fitzgerald and Lance Pauler totaled six points apiece for Tom Bean.

Tom Bean also had a 60-36 win over Quinlan Boles. C.J. Richter led four Tomcats in double figures with 16 points to go with seven rebounds, Ashlock added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fitzgerald chipped in 11 points and Pauler totaled 10 points and three assists for Tom Bean (4-2), which hosts Farmersville on Tuesday night.

Tioga 46, Valley View 37

In Tioga, Logan Westbrook scored 20 points as the Bulldogs defeated Valley View in non-district action.

Evan Mayes added 10 points and Devon English chipped in eight points for Tioga, which plays at Tom Bean on Friday night.

Texoma Christian 58, Gainesville 49

In Gainesville, Thomas Barnett scored 28 points as Texoma Christian defeated Gainesville in non-district action.

Kason Williams finished with 22 points and Carson Russell chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (2-1), which plays at Denton Calvary on Friday night.

Lindsay 63, S&S 45

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds scored 10 points during S&S’ non-district loss against Lindsay.

Kevin Sanchez added seven points for the Rams (1-2), who play at Collinsville on Tuesday night.

The Rams also had a 53-32 victory against Durant (Okla.). Daymon Orr scored 19 points, Reynolds added 11 points and Colten Courville chipped in seven points.