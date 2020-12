Week 15 Texoma High School Football Standings, Pairings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA

1-H. Park 6-0 8-0 352 125

2-Longview 4-1 7-2 381 186

3-Sherman 4-1 5-4 296 217

4-M. North 3-3 3-6 265 409

Tyler 2-4 2-5 170 316

W. Mesquite 1-5 1-9 208 371

Wylie East 0-6 1-7 150 335

Friday, December 4

Sherman 50, West Mesquite 36

Longview 58, Tyler 14

Highland Park 51, Wylie East 0

(McKinney North bye)

Bi-district

Friday, Dec. 11

TBA at Highland Park, TBA

Lufkin at Longview, 7:30 p.m.

McKinney North at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Sherman at College Station, 2 p.m.

7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA

1-Lovejoy 8-0 10-0 495 194

2-Frisco 4-1 6-1 226 92

3-Denison 6-2 7-3 397 238

4-F. Liberty 5-3 6-4 399 341

F. Leb. Trail 4-4 6-4 345 344

F. Memorial 2-4 3-6 310 294

Princeton 1-4 2-5 165 310

P. Rock Hill 1-6 1-7 220 361

Lake Dallas 0-7 1-8 152 409

Thursday, December 3

Frisco Memorial at Frisco, no contest

Lovejoy 31, Frisco Liberty 17

Friday, December 4

Denison 55, Princeton 0

Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Rowlett 20, Frisco Memorial 14

(Lake Dallas bye)

Friday, December 11

Bi-district

Greenville at Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Royse City at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.

Denison at North Forney, 7 p.m.

Frisco Liberty at Ennis, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State quarterfinals

Canadian 45, Childress 14

Gunter 61, Eastland 28

Waskom 44, Elysian Fields 41

Franklin 56, Buffalo 33

State semifinals

Gunter (13-1) vs. Canadian (13-1), 4 p.m. on Friday at Abilene Christian University

Waskom (12-1) vs. Franklin (11-2), TBA