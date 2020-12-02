Week 15 Texoma High School Football Previews

Sherman at West Mesquite

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 4-4, 3-1; West Mesquite 1-8, 1-4

Last week: Sherman won 30-9 against Tyler; West Mesquite lost 49-13 against Highland Park

Series: Sherman leads 3-2

Last meeting: 2019 (Sherman won 56-27)

Players to watch: Sherman: QB Tate Bethel, DL Anthony Gionfriddo; West Mesquite: WR T.J. Turner, DB Jhiron Randall

Notable: Sherman is playing a regular-season game in December since at least 1928. Records do not list days for games before then … The Bearcats have held opponents to under 10 points in three of their four victories … West Mesquite’s lone victory this season was 41-27 against Wylie East.

Playoff outlook: Sherman has clinched a playoff spot. It will clinch the second seed with a win and a Longview loss to Tyler. If Longview beats Tyler, Sherman will be the third seed. West Mesquite has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Denison at Princeton

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 6-3, 5-2; Princeton 2-4, 1-3

Last week: Denison won 55-31 against Frisco Liberty; Princeton did not play

Series: Denison leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Denison won 52-31)

Players to watch: Denison: H-back Dakota Buttrill, LB Lane Tharp; Princeton: QB Isaiah Sadler, DB Nate Prentice

Notable: Denison is playing a regular-season game in December for the first time since 1944 … The Yellow Jackets have scored at least 50 points in a game four times this season, the most since 2009 … Princeton had the district bye last week during a schedule where it already cancelled three games for COVID-19 reasons.

Playoff outlook: Denison has clinched a playoff spot. It will clinch the third seed with a win or a Frisco Liberty loss to Lovejoy. It would get the fourth seed with a loss and a Liberty win against Lovejoy. Princeton has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Gunter vs. Eastland

What: Class 3A Division II Region II final

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Globe Life Park

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 12-1; Eastland 10-3

Last week: Gunter won 44-19 against City View; Eastland won 28-24 against Holliday

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Ethan Sloan, DB Kaden Rigsby; Eastland: QB Behren Morton, DB Hunter Johnson

Notable: Gunter is in the region final for the fifth straight season and is looking for its fifth straight region final … The Tigers are 24-2 in their last 26 playoff games … Eastland has won 10 straight after an 0-3 start and scored at least 50 points in seven of the 10 victories.

Looking ahead: The winner will face the Canadian-Childress winner in the state semifinals.