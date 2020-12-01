SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Week 14 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Sloan

Ethan Sloan, Soph., RB, Gunter

Sloan helped the defending state champions reach their fifth straight region final with a 44-19 victory over City View in a Class 3A Division II Region II semifinal contest. He ran 15 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns, including his 20th TD of the season, as Gunter built a 27-6 half-time advantage.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S

Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro

Week 12 — Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro

Week 13 — Hudson Graham, Jr., QB, Gunter