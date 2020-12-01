Girls Basketball Roundup — Denison earns overtime win

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Jade Fry scored 15 points and the Lady Yellow Jackets rallied to beat McKinney Boyd, 39-34, in overtime during non-district action.

Alyssa Rhodes added seven points, Faith Shaw chipped in six points and Ashley Brown totaled five points for Denison (3-5), which plays at Flower Mound on Friday night.

The Lady Jackets were down by four at half-time and trailed by a point after three quarters before forcing the extra frame and holding McKinney Boyd scoreless in OT.

Karah Riley and Chiola Oladale scored nine points apiece for McKinney Boyd.

Pottsboro 46, Van Alstyne 37

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger scored 17 points as the Lady Cardinals defeated Van Alstyne in non-district action.

Hadley Williams added 11 points and Aly Malone chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (5-1), which plays at Krum on Friday night.

Van Alstyne plays at Lovejoy on Friday night.

Whitesboro 43, Lindsay 38

In Lindsay, Olivia Hildebrand scored 16 points as Whitesboro beat Lindsay in non-district action to earn its first victory of the season.

Libby Langford added nine points and Allison Muntz chipped in seven points for Whitesboro (1-5), which plays at Honey Grove on Friday night.

Tom Bean 40, Valley View 30

In Valley View, Emma Lowing scored 12 points as Tom Bean knocked off Valley View in non-district action.

Taylor Brown added eight points, Megan Warren chipped in seven points and Emmy Pennell totaled six points for Tom Bean (6-2), which hosts Quinlan Boles on Friday night.

Collinsville 58, Trenton 51

In Collinsville, Madison Ashton scored 22 points as the Lady Pirates defeated Trenton in non-district action.

Addisyn McDonnell added 13 points and Katie Johnson chipped in seven points for Collinsville (4-3), which plays at Bonham on Friday night.

Martin’s Mill 59, Bells 54

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 23 points, six rebounds and six steals during Bells’ non-district loss against Martin’s Mill.

Cheznie Hale scored 17 points, Bailee Dorris chipped in eight points and five rebounds and Kayton Arnold totaled four points and seven rebounds for Bells (3-4), which plays at Alvord on Friday night.

Ponder 61, Gunter 44

In Ponder, Alyssa Tarpley scored 17 points during Gunter’s non-district loss against the Lady Lions.

Taylor Boddie added 10 points, Sarah Putnicki chipped in seven points and Reagan Andres totaled five points for Gunter (5-3), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday night.

Tate Wells had 13 points and Marlee Moynaugh added 11 points for Ponder.

Whitewright 49, Lone Oak 30

In Lone Oak, the Lady Tigers remained undefeated with a non-district victory over the Lady Buffaloes.

Whitewright trailed by three points after the first quarter before breaking the game open with a 23-4 advantage in the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers (6-0) will travel to Lindsay on Friday night.

Muenster 58, Howe 25

In Muenster, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a loss against the Lady Hornets during non-district action.

Howe will travel to Aubrey on Friday night.

Graford 50, Tioga 38

In Graford, Tioga suffered a non-district loss against the Lady Rabbits.

The Lady Bulldogs will host Bonham on Saturday.