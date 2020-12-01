Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman takes down Flower Mound

Herald Democrat

Vontrelle Sanders and Kasai Burton each finished with 16 points as Sherman defeated Flower Mound, 60-39, in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Elijah Chapman added 12 points and Jalarien Wilson chipped in 10 points for Sherman (4-2), which plays at Melissa on Friday night.

Pottsboro 70, Texoma Christian 37

In Pottsboro, Aidan Cannon scored 21 points as the Cardinals defeated Texoma Christian in non-district action.

Brett Nix added 13 points, Braden Driggs totaled nine points and Titus Lyons chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (3-1), which hosts Bland on Saturday.

Kason Williams made four three-pointers and finished with 16 points, Thomas Barnett scored 11 points and Bryce Ryeczyk added eight points for Texoma Christian (1-1), which plays at Gainesville on Friday.

Whitewright 55, Lone Oak 44

In Lone Oak, Whitewright earned its third straight victory by beating the Buffaloes in non-district action.

The Tigers built up a 22-point lead by half-time.

Whitewright (3-1) will host Anna on Friday night.

Tom Bean 58, Valley View 25

In Valley View, the Tomcats came away with the non-district victory over the Eagles.

Tom Bean held Valley View to single digits in every quarter.

The Tomcats (2-2) will host Quinlan Boles on Friday night.

Marietta (Okla.) 49, S&S 45

In Marietta, Okla., Colten Courville had 12 points during S&S' season-opening loss against Marietta in non-district action.

Daymon Orr added nine points while Jake Reynolds and Eli Mahan each finished with eight points for the Rams, who play at Durant (Okla.) on Friday night.

Paris 100, Van Alstyne 73

In Paris, Van Alstyne came up short in a non-district loss against Paris.

Van Alstyne gets back in action on Friday night when it hosts Caddo Mills.

Jaelyn Lee scored 33 points and Garrius Savage added 24 points for Paris (3-2).

Gainesville 40, Whitesboro 35

In Gainesville, the Bearcats lost in non-district action against the Leopards.

Whitesboro (1-4) plays at Lake Dallas on Friday night.

Gainesville will host Texoma Christian on Friday.