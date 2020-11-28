Sherman picks up home win over Dallas HSAA

After having the start to their season delayed, the Sherman Bearcats then crammed four games into five days.

They came away with a split, alternating wins and losses, before getting a chance to catch their breath.

Back on the court following the holiday break, Sherman jumped to an early lead and was up by double digits for almost the entire second half in a 72-53 victory over Dallas HSAA Blue in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

“You want to start something but you also want to compete every night,” Sherman head coach Jordan Marks said. “Playing our fourth game in five days and you could see it. They were fighting. We took some time off, spend it with family and then it was back to work.”

Jalarien Wilson scored 25 points, Vontrelle Sanders hit six three-pointers and finished with 23 points and Kasai Burton had all 12 of his points in the first half for Sherman (3-2), which hosts Flower Mound on Tuesday night.

Dallas HSAA Blue (8-3), which had won five straight, was led by Garrett Falls, who finished with 14 points. Jaylin Lyons and Ben Singleton each added 12 points and R.J. Forman totaled 11 points.

When it looked like the Bearcats were going to break the game open in the second quarter, Dallas HSAA Blue made its move. Sherman had started the stanza on an 8-3 burst to take a 28-17 lead but baskets from Falls and Lyons, who followed up with a pair of free throws, trimmed the deficit.

It was down to a four-point margin on Lyons’ layin with 3:08 left until half-time.

Burton answered with a three-pointer and Wilson converted a three-point play in the span of 20 seconds and the lead was back to 10. The Bearcats went into the locker room ahead by eight (37-28) and once the second half started they were on their way to a comfortable margin the rest of the game.

The trio of Sanders (13), Burton (12) and Wilson (10) scored all but two of Sherman’s points in the first half. Jaron Harris’ layup to start the second quarter provided the only other points before the break.

“In this match-up, the way they played their zone match-up, I don’t think that’s a bad thing to have those three scoring all the points,” Marks said. “You get those three guys going, it’ll be tough for a team’s top three defenders to stay with them.”

Sanders made a three-pointer in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter and Sherman never saw its margin dip back into single digits again.

“We talked about it right out of half-time, the first four minutes we could really put the nail in the coffin,” Marks said.

Wilson scored nine of the next 12 points by the Bearcats — the other three came from Sanders beyond the arc — and his three-point play in the middle of the third extended the lead to 52-35.

Sherman made only one shot in the ensuing four-minute stretch but Dallas HSAA Blue couldn’t take advantage. The Blue Angels managed just a single basket and free throw in that span.

Dionte Agnew hit a three-pointer from the right wing at the buzzer and the Bearcats carried a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wilson, Sanders and Elijah Chapman keyed an 11-4 start to the final eight minutes which produced the biggest lead of the contest at 24 points (68-44) with 3:31 remaining.

Sanders hit three three-pointers in the first quarter with his last of the trio giving the Bearcats a 13-6 advantage. Burton also connected from deep and scored with a drive on consecutive possessions before Wilson’s putback made it 20-10 with 2:55 remaining in the frame.

Sherman was up 20-13 after the opening eight minutes following Forman’s dunk in the closing seconds — it was only the Blue Angels’ third basket of the first quarter; they hit seven free throws for a majority of their points.

Non-district

Sherman 72

Dallas HSAA 53