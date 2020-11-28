Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro defeats Whitesboro; VA girls lose

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — Brett Nix scored 16 points as Pottsboro defeated Whitesboro, 58-41, in non-district action.

Aidan Cannon added 13 points, Titus Lyons chipped in eight points and Travis Teague totaled seven points for Pottsboro (2-1), which hosts Texoma Christian on Tuesday night.

Jake Hermes scored 13 points to lead Whitesboro while Major Ledbetter chipped in nine points and Mac Harper added eight points for Whitesboro (1-3), which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Girls

Non-district

Princeton 70, Van Alstyne 30

In Princeton, Lanie Thorpe and Mireya Mullins each scored six points during Van Alstyne's non-district loss against Princeton.

Kelsie Adams, Kylie Allen and Lacey Thorpe all chipped in four points apiece for the Lady Panthers, who play at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Kayla Fuller scored 18 points to lead Princeton while Kaitlyn McKenna and Raylee Cave each finished with 14 points.