Week 14 High School Football Standings, Pairings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
1-H. Park 5-0 7-0 301 125
x-Sherman 3-1 4-4 246 181
x-Longview 3-1 6-2 323 172
4-M. North 3-3 3-6 265 409
Tyler 2-3 2-6 156 258
W. Mesquite 1-4 1-8 172 321
Wylie East 0-5 1-6 150 284
Friday, November 27
Sherman 30, Tyler 9
Longview 55, McKinney North 10
Highland Park 49, West Mesquite 13
(Wylie East bye)
Friday, December 4
Sherman at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.
Longview at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
Highland Park at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.
(McKinney North bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
1-Lovejoy 7-0 9-0 464 177
x-Frisco 4-1 6-1 226 92
x-Denison 5-2 6-3 342 238
x-F. Liberty 5-2 6-3 382 310
Princeton 1-3 2-4 165 255
F. Leb. Trail 3-4 5-4 297 316
F. Memorial 2-4 3-5 296 274
P. Rock Hill 1-5 1-6 192 313
Lake Dallas 0-7 1-8 152 409
Friday, November 27
Denison 55, Frisco Liberty 31
Frisco at Prosper Rock Hill, no contest
Frisco Memorial 62, Lake Dallas 13
Lovejoy 59, Frisco Lebanon Trail 27
(Princeton bye)
Thursday, December 3
Frisco Memorial at Frisco, no contest
Lovejoy at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday, December 4
Denison at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Lake Dallas bye)
x -- clinched playoff spot.
1 -- clinched top seed.
4 -- clinched fourth seed
Region semifinals
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region II
Eastland 28, Holliday 24
Gunter 44, WF City View 19
Region final
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region II
Gunter (12-1) vs. Eastland (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington