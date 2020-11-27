Week 14 High School Football Standings, Pairings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA

1-H. Park 5-0 7-0 301 125

x-Sherman 3-1 4-4 246 181

x-Longview 3-1 6-2 323 172

4-M. North 3-3 3-6 265 409

Tyler 2-3 2-6 156 258

W. Mesquite 1-4 1-8 172 321

Wylie East 0-5 1-6 150 284

Friday, November 27

Sherman 30, Tyler 9

Longview 55, McKinney North 10

Highland Park 49, West Mesquite 13

(Wylie East bye)

Friday, December 4

Sherman at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m.

Longview at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Highland Park at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.

(McKinney North bye)

7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA

1-Lovejoy 7-0 9-0 464 177

x-Frisco 4-1 6-1 226 92

x-Denison 5-2 6-3 342 238

x-F. Liberty 5-2 6-3 382 310

Princeton 1-3 2-4 165 255

F. Leb. Trail 3-4 5-4 297 316

F. Memorial 2-4 3-5 296 274

P. Rock Hill 1-5 1-6 192 313

Lake Dallas 0-7 1-8 152 409

Friday, November 27

Denison 55, Frisco Liberty 31

Frisco at Prosper Rock Hill, no contest

Frisco Memorial 62, Lake Dallas 13

Lovejoy 59, Frisco Lebanon Trail 27

(Princeton bye)

Thursday, December 3

Frisco Memorial at Frisco, no contest

Lovejoy at Frisco Liberty (Toyota Stadium), 7 p.m.

Friday, December 4

Denison at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Prosper Rock Hill at Frisco Lebanon Trail (The Star), 7 p.m.

(Lake Dallas bye)

x -- clinched playoff spot.

1 -- clinched top seed.

4 -- clinched fourth seed

Region semifinals

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region II

Eastland 28, Holliday 24

Gunter 44, WF City View 19

Region final

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region II

Gunter (12-1) vs. Eastland (10-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington