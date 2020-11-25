Week 14 Texoma High School Football Previews

Tyler at Sherman

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Tyler 2-5, 2-2; Sherman 3-4, 2-1

Last week: Tyler lost 49-10 against Highland Park; Sherman won 44-35 against McKinney North

Series: Tyler leads 6-2

Last meeting: 2019 (Sherman won 32-27)

Players to watch: Tyler: WR Montrell Wade, DB Travion Ates; Sherman: ATH Benji Omayebu, DB Phoenix Grant

Notable: Sherman will clinch a playoff spot with a victory and Tyler will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Longview win over McKinney North … The Bearcats are playing a regular-season game after Thanksgiving for the first time since 1962 … Tyler has allowed at least 34 points in every loss and at least 40 in four of the five games.

Frisco Liberty at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco Liberty 6-2, 5-1; Denison 5-3, 4-2

Last week: Frisco Liberty won 54-27 against Princeton; Denison won 52-22 against Frisco Lebanon Trail

Series: Tied 4-4

Last meeting: 2015 (Denison won 49-7)

Players to watch: Frisco Liberty: WR Evan Stewart, LB Daniel Ajayi; Denison: RB Jadarian Price, LB William Wallis

Notable: The winner will clinch a playoff spot with a victory … The Jackets are playing a regular-season game after Thanksgiving for the first time since 1962 … Denison has scored at least 41 points in all five victories and reached 50 three times.

Gunter vs. City View

What: Class 3A Division II Region II semifinals

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Boyd

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 11-1; City View 8-4

Last week: Gunter won 59-6 against Henrietta; City View won 31-27 against Leonard

Series: Gunter leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 31-27)

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cade Roller, LB Saul Rodriguez; City View: QB Isaiah Marks, DB Devan Williams

Notable: Gunter has led 59-0 at half-time in both of its playoff games. It is the first time since 1968 the Tigers have scored at least 59 points in consecutive games … Last year City View tied Pottsboro for the most points scored against Gunter … City View is in the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Eastland-Holliday winner in the region final.