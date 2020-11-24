Girls Basketball Roundup — Howe, Bells pick up victories

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Sierra Copeland scored 18 points as Howe defeated Whitesboro, 54-41, in non-district action.

Trinity Williams added 17 points, Katie Grogan chipped in 12 points and Teagan Stubblefield totaled six points for the Lady Bulldogs, who play at Muenster on Tuesday.

Skyler Brannan scored 12 points while Olivia Hildebrand, Allison Muntz and Hermayonie Dominguez all chipped in five points for Whitesboro (0-5), which plays at Lindsay on Tuesday.

Tom Bean 44, Pilot Point 39

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing and Bri Yale each scored 10 points as the Lady Tomcats defeated Pilot Point in non-district action.

Taylor Brown added nine points and Emmy Pennell chipped in six points for Tom Bean (5-2), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday.

Lindsey True led Pilot Point with 15 points.

Pottsboro 56, S&S 25

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams scored 20 points as the Lady Cardinals defeated S&S in non-district action.

Autumn Graley added 10 points while Brayli Simpson and Aly Malone each finished with seven points for Pottsboro (4-1), which hosts Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Bells 46, Slidell 15

In Slidell, Gabby Smith hit five three-pointers and finished with 17 points as Bells defeated Slidell in non-district action.

Cheznie Hale added 10 points and Hannah Bondarenko chipped in eight points for the Lady Panthers (3-3), who host Martin’s Mill on Tuesday.

Gunter 41, Celina 22

In Celina, Alyssa Tarpley scored 16 points as Gunter defeated Celina in non-district action.

Blakely Esnard and Reagan Andres each chipped in eight points and Rhyan Pogue added five points for Gunter (5-2), which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday.

Caroline Morgan scored seven points to lead Celina.