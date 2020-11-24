Boys Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro wins on a buzzer-beater

Herald Democrat

NOCONA — Ryan Kennedy’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave Pottsboro a 46-45 victory against Nocona in non-district action.

Brett Nix scored 28 points, Aiden Cannon added six points and Kennedy’s only points came on the game-winning shot for the Cardinals (1-1), who host Whitesboro on Saturday afternoon.

Whitewright 65, Trenton 23

In Trenton, Aaron Pitt scored 27 points as Whitewright defeated Trenton in non-district action.

Xavier Cox-Dunlap finished with 21 points, Caleb Kennemur chipped in seven points and Kayden Carraway added six points for Whitewright (2-1), which hosts Lone Oak on Tuesday.

Mansfield Legacy 76, Sherman 59

In Sherman, Kasai Burton scored 17 points during the Bearcats’ non-district loss against Mansfield Legacy.

Vontrelle Sanders added 15 points, Jalarien Wilson chipped in 13 points and Elijah Chapman finished with eight points for Sherman (2-2), which will host Dallas HSAA on Saturday afternoon.

Anna 50, Whitesboro 40

In Whitesboro, Jackson Kupper had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists during Whitesboro’s non-district loss against Anna.

Mac Harper added 16 points and seven rebounds, Major Ledbetter totaled three points, six rebounds and three assists and Sutton Fuhrmann grabbed five rebounds for Whitesboro (1-2), which plays at Pottsboro on Saturday.