Whitesboro boys cross-country 3rd at state

Herald Democrat

ROUND ROCK — The Whitesboro boys cross-country team came home with the bronze and nearly finished as the state runner-up in the Class 3A meet at Old Settlers Park.

The Bearcats totaled 103 points to place third in the team standings, just two points behind second-place Valley View. Whitesboro had won the Region II title ahead of Valley View earlier this month.

Presidio won the state championship at 65 points and was led by individual runner-up Marco Rey in a time of 15:51.78. Whitesboro finished well ahead of fourth-place Lytle, who earned 135 points.

Onalaska’s William Boyce won the individual state championship with a time of 15:38.72.

Junior Osvaldo Melchor, the Region II individual champion, led Whitesboro with an eighth-place finish in 16:06.21 that was 71 spots better than his finish last season.

Junior Jackson Hake was 24th in 16:37.05, improving on a 39th-place finish last season, and sophomore Deacon Carey was 30th in 16:39.56 after placing 95th a year ago.

Rounding out the Bearcats’ effort was sophomore Taylor Gonzales at 48th in 17:01.31, junior Adrian Landeros was 75th in 17:32.59, junior Jesus Flores was 90th in 17:46.70 and junior Clayton Knight was 116th in 18:56.68.

Whitewright freshman Austin Stibbens finished 44th with a time of 16:58.05.

On the girls side, Whitesboro finished seventh in the team standings with 156 points. They were 30 points from a second-straight top five finish after placing fourth last season.

Lago Vista won the team title with 67 points, followed by Holliday (85) and San Antonio Cole (98).

Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the individual state title with a time of 11:48.49.

Senior Vanesa Melchor led the Lady Bearcats in 28th place with a time of 12:49.80, improving on her 31st-place finish last season, and freshman Rory Hake was 33rd in 12:53.46.

Sophomore Zalenka Brannan was 43rd with a time of 13:00.51, senior Jacqueline Maldonado was 78th in 13:36.83 and sophomore Allison Muntz was right behind in 13:37.00.

Junior Litzi Juarez was 87th in 13:46.20 and sophomore Karley Randall was 93rd in 13:50.17.

S&S sophomore Kendal Fellegy finished 18th with a time of 12:37.33 after placing 17th as a freshman. She was three seconds from the top 15.

Gunter junior Sarah Denton was 48th with a time of 13:07.12 in her third trip to state. She was 30th last season.