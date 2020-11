Girls Basketball Roundup — Denison defeats Whitesboro; Tom Bean tops S&S

Herald Democrat

Jade Fry scored 15 points as Denison defeated Whitesboro, 45-38, in non-district action at Denison.

Jada Mathews added 13 points and Faith Shaw chipped in six points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-4).

Olivia Hildebrand scored 14 points, Elly Harper chipped in seven points and Hermayonie Dominguez added six points for Whitesboro (0-4).

North Lamar 34, Sherman 28

In Paris, the Lady Bearcats suffered a non-district loss against Paris North Lamar.

Sherman (1-2) is off until hosting Melissa on December 4.

Tom Bean 48, S&S 34

In Sadler, Emmy Pennell scored 17 points as Tom Bean defeated S&S in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind added 10 points, Taylor Brown chipped in seven points and Emma Lowing totaled six points for Tom Bean (4-2), which plays at Commerce on Tuesday.

Brenna Howard had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Kaci Swindall added five points and Liv Manley grabbed eight rebounds to go with three assists and three steals for S&S.

Pottsboro 58, Gainesville 16

In Gainesville, Brayli Simpson scored 16 points as Pottsboro defeated Gainesville in non-district action.

Hadley Williams added nine points, Aly Malone chipped in eight points and Macy McBride finished with seven points for Pottsboro (3-1).

Gunter 61, Frisco Lebanon Trail 32

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 26 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Frisco Lebanon Trail in non-district action.

Lindsay Esnard added 12 points, Rhyan Pogue chipped in 10 points and Blakely Esnard totaled six points for Gunter (4-2).

Texoma Christian 46, Tioga 32

In Tioga, T’a nne Boyd scored 15 points as Texoma Christian defeated Tioga in non-district action.

Nealee Russell added eight points while Kylee Ryeczyk and Anzley Poe chipped in five points each for Texoma Christian (3-0), which will compete in the Temple Holy Trinity Tournament on Dec. 3-5.

Decatur 52, Bells 36

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 14 points and six steals during Bells’ non-district loss against Decatur.

Kayton Arnold added six points and Mia Moore totaled five points and five assists for Bells (2-3).