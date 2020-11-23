Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman beats Sulphur Springs

Herald Democrat

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Vontrelle Sanders scored 15 points as Sherman defeated Sulphur Springs, 62-59, in non-district action.

Jalarien Wilson added 14 points, Kasai Burton chipped in 12 points and Dionte Agnew totaled 10 points for Sherman (2-1).

Whitesboro 55, Gunter 39

In Whitesboro, Jackson Kupper had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals as Whitesboro beat Gunter in non-district play.

Major Ledbetter added 10 points and four rebounds, Devon Price chipped in nine points and six rebounds, Mac Harper totaled eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Sutton Fuhrmann finished with six points and eight rebounds for Whitesboro (1-1).

Callisburg 78, Pottsboro 68

In Pottsboro, Brett Nix scored 27 points during Pottsboro’s season-opening loss against Callisburg.

Aiden Cannon had 19 points and Braden Driggs added eight points for Pottsboro.

Landon Condiff scored 47 points to lead Callisburg.