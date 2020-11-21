TCS loses in TAPPS Six-Man bi-district round

Herald Democrat

WATAUGA — Kason Williams completed 17-of-29 passes for 151 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions and also ran 15 times for 48 yards and a score during Texoma Christian's 106-61 loss to Waco Eagle Christian Academy in a TAPPS Six-Man Division III bi-district game at Watauga Harvest.

Jonah Barker added three carries for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 71 yards and a score, Hayden Turner totaled 12 carries for 33 yards and two TDs and also caught a touchdown pass, Devin Blankenship finished with four catches for 17 yards and two TDs and Chase Whitson chipped in two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown for Texoma Christian (1-7), which finished third in the district standings to earn its first six-man postseason berth in dropping down to the six-man ranks this season.

Turner also led the defensive effort for TCS with seven tackles, six solo, while Blankenship added four tackles, Barker chipped in three tackles and Aiden Magourick came up with an interception.

Waco Eagle Christian Academy (3-5), which plays Wichita Christian School in the area round, only had a 30-27 lead after the first quarter.

TCS was able to keep it close on TD runs by Turner and Williams as well as Williams connecting with Barker and Turner on touchdown passes.

Waco Eagle Christian was able to pull away by opening up a 61-41 victory at half-time and then took an 85-53 lead into the fourth quarter.