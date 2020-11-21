Girls Basketball Roundup — Lady Bearcats earn first victory

Herald Democrat

Jayla Jones scored 25 points as Sherman picked up its first victory of the season with a 47-44 win over Frisco Heritage in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (1-1) will play at Paris North Lamar on Monday.

Sherman opened its season with a 66-37 loss against Gunter. Destiny Briscoe and Andre’sha Luper each scored nine points while Jones chipped in seven points and Abby Khader totaled six points for the Lady Bearcats.

Bullard 35, Denison 32

In Saltillo, the Lady Yellow Jackets came up short against Bullard in non-district action.

Denison (1-4) will host Whitesboro on Monday.

Van Alstyne 53, Prosper Rock Hill 45

In Van Alstyne, Mireya Mullins scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half as the Lady Panthers defeated Prosper Rock Hill in non-district action.

Kylie Allen added 10 points, Bailey Henderson chipped in eight points and Kelsie Adams and Lanie Thorpe each finished with six points for Van Alstyne (4-1), which hosts Leonard on Monday.

Collinsville 70, Whitesboro 68

In Whitesboro, Katie Johnson hit a mid-range jumper with two seconds left to give Collinsville a victory over the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Johnson made 10 three-pointers and finished with 46 points while Addisyn McDonnell added 12 points for Collinsville (3-3), which is off until hosting Trenton on December 1.

Johnson also scored 17 points in a 37-35 home victory against Legacy Christian.

Olivia Hildebrand made five three-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Whitesboro (0-3) while Aniyah Shaw hit four three-pointers and finished with 15 points, Jessica Hamon added 11 points and Skyler Brannan chipped in eight points. The Lady Bearcats play at Denison on Monday.

Tom Bean 62, Campbell 27

In Campbell, Emma Lowing scored 14 points as Tom Bean defeated Campbell in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind finished with 11 points while Taylor Brown and Emmy Pennell each added 10 points for Tom Bean (3-2), which plays at S&S on Monday.

Texoma Christian 35, Ector 31

In Sherman, Kylee Ryeczyk scored 14 points as Texoma Christian defeated Ector in non-district action.

T’a nne Boyd had 13 points and McKenzie Poe chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (2-0).

Riley Evans had 14 points to lead Ector.

Prestonwood Christian 49, Gunter 47

In Plano, Blakely Esnard scored 17 points during Gunter’s non-district loss against Prestonwood Christian.

Alyssa Tarpley added 15 points and Kinley Johnson chipped in nine points for the Lady Tigers (3-2), who host Frisco Lebanon Trail on Monday.

Gunter also earned a 66-37 victory against Sherman. Tarpley scored 37 points and Esnard added 21 points for the Lady Tigers.

Alvord 54, Bells 32

In Bells, Bailee Dorris scored 11 points during the Lady Panthers’ non-district loss against Alvord.

Gabby Smith added eight points and Kayton Arnold chipped in four points for Bells (2-2), which hosts Decatur on Monday.