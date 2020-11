Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman starts season with a split

Herald Democrat

DENTON — Vontrelle Sanders scored 29 points as Sherman opened its season with a 73-65 victory against Denton in non-district action.

Kasai Burton added 24 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and Jacob Lester chipped in 11 points for Sherman (1-1), which plays at Sulphur Springs on Monday.

The Bearcats also had a 75-42 loss at Denton Braswell.

Whitewright 55, North Lamar 36

In Paris, Aaron Pitt scored 20 points as Whitewright defeated Paris North Lamar in non-district action.

Kayden Carraway added 15 points, Reilly Evans chipped in 12 points and Caleb Kennemur totaled six points for Whitewright (1-1), which plays at Trenton on Tuesday night.

Aubrey 54, Whitesboro 43

In Whitesboro, Jackson Kupper had 17 points and four rebounds during Whitesboro’s non-district loss against Aubrey.

Major Ledbetter added 14 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists and Mac Harper totaled five points, six rebounds and four steals for Whitesboro, which hosts Gunter on Monday.

Springtown 50, Tioga 32

In Tioga, Logan Westbrook scored 12 points during Tioga's non-district loss against Springtown.

Canyon Maness added eight points and Devon English chipped in seven points for Tioga (0-3), which plays at Callisburg on Tuesday.