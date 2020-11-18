Week 13 Texoma High School Football Previews

Sherman at McKinney North

What: District 7-5A (I)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: McKinney ISD Stadium

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM; www.shsbearcats.net/broadcasts

Records: Sherman 2-4, 1-1; McKinney North 3-4, 3-1

Last week: Sherman did not play; McKinney North lost 56-14 against Highland Park

Series: Sherman leads 6-4

Last meeting: 2019 (McKinney North won 49-28)

Players to watch: Sherman: RB Caleb Thompson, LB Cameron Reed; McKinney North: QB Gavin Constantine, DL Malike Long

Notable: Sherman will play its first game in three weeks after having the district bye and then cancelling last week’s game against Longview due to positive COVID-19 tests … The winner in this matchup has scored at least 45 points in nine of the 10 meetings … McKinney North will clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Denison at Frisco Lebanon Trail

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Denison 4-3, 3-2; Frisco Lebanon Trail 5-2, 3-2

Last week: Denison lost 23-3 against Frisco; Frisco Lebanon Trail won 47-28 against Princeton

Series: Denison leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Denison won 40-27)

Players to watch: Denison: RB Asa Osbourn, DE Landry Massenburg; Frisco Lebanon Trail: WR Drew Donley, LB Roman Knautz

Notable: Denison has scored at least 41 points in each of its wins … The Jackets have held five opponents to 26 points or less … The winner will gain sole possession of fourth place with two games remaining.

Pottsboro vs. Malakoff

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Area Round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 9-2; Malakoff 8-2

Last week: Pottsboro won 35-21 against White Oak; Malakoff won 83-7 against Maypearl

Series: Malakoff leads 2-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Pottsboro won 38-31 in region semifinals)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Jake Kubik, DB Tyler Farris; Malakoff: RB Duce Hart, DB Karter Fuller.

Notable: This is the third straight season they have met in the playoffs. All four meetings have been playoff games … Last week’s victory was the 140th for head coach Matt Poe. A win would make him 100 games over .500 (141-41) … Malakoff had posted five straight shutouts before Maypearl scored in the first quarter last week.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Grandview-Tatum winner in the region semifinals.

Gunter vs. Henrietta

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area Round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Grapevine

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com / KXEZ 92.1 FM

Records: Gunter 10-1; Henrietta 4-6

Last week: Gunter won 62-0 against Rice; Henrietta won 35-21 against Jacksboro

Series: Gunter leads 4-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Gunter won 50-7)

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cole Lemons, DL Martin Garcia; Henrietta: QB Reece Essler, DB Braden Bell

Notable: Gunter has won all four meetings by at least 32 points and the last two games in district play were by a combined 100-7 margin … If the Tigers earn a shutout, it will be their third straight and the first time they had back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs … Henrietta hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Leonard-City View winner in the region semifinals.

Bells vs. Eastland

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Boyd

Records: Bells 9-2; Eastland 8-3

Last week: Bells won 38-12 against Edgewood; Eastland won 56-21 against Callisburg

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Grady Waldrip, DB Keaton High; Eastland: QB Behren Morton, DB Hunter Johnson

Notable: A victory would give Bells a 10-win season for just the third time in program history, joining 1989 and 1996 (11) … The Panthers are trying to reach the third round for the second straight season and third time overall … Eastland has won eight straight after an 0-3 start and scored at least 50 points in seven of the eight victories.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the S&S-Holliday winner in the region semifinals.

S&S vs. Holliday

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area Round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bowie

Records: S&S 6-4; Holliday 10-1

Last week: S&S won 20-0 against Blooming Grove; Holliday won 21-13 against Millsap

Series: Holliday leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2019 (Holliday won 55-7)

Players to watch: S&S: WR Blake Smith, DB Brett Steward; Holliday: RB Jaxx Johnson, LB Cason Foster

Notable: These two were districtmates the past two seasons with Holliday winning both matchups by a combined score of 111-7 … S&S is coming off its first playoff victory since 2014 and its first ever playoff shutout … A win would give the Rams as many wins as the previous three seasons combined.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Bells-Eastland winner in the region semifinals.