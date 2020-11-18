Basketball Roundup — Lady Tomcats top Whitesboro; TCS wins opener

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Emma Lowing scored 15 points as Tom Bean defeated Whitesboro, 52-30, in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind chipped in 11 points and Emmy Pennell added 10 points for Tom Bean (2-2), which plays at Campbell on Friday.

Aniyah Shaw scored 12 points while Skyler Brannan and Elly Harper each chipped in seven points for Whitesboro (0-2), which hosts Collinsville on Friday night.

Fort Worth Dunbar 62, Denison 41

In Fort Worth, Ari Washington scored 11 points during Denison’s non-district loss against Fort Worth Dunbar.

Jada Mathews added eight points and Faith Shaw chipped in six points for Denison (1-3), which plays Bullard at Saltillo on Friday night.

Van Alstyne 58, Frisco Centennial 18

In Van Alstyne, Bailey Henderson made five three-pointers and finished with 17 points as the Lady Panthers beat Frisco Centennial in non-district play

Lanie Thorpe added 11 points and Kelsie Adams scored 10 points for Van Alstyne (3-1), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

Pottsboro 49, Celina 20

In Celina, Hannah Fellinger had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists as Pottsboro defeated Celina in non-district action.

Emma Powlison scored nine points, Ali Malone chipped in nine points and five rebounds, Autumn Graley added six points and four rebounds and Hadley Williams grabbed 10 rebounds for Pottsboro (2-1), which plays at Aubrey on Friday night.

S&S 37, Collinsville 28

In Collinsville, Katie Johnson scored 16 points during the Lady Pirates’ non-district loss against S&S.

Collinsville (1-3) will play at Whitesboro on Friday night.

S&S will host Bonham on Friday.

Texoma Christian 36, Kennedale Fellowship 22

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 16 points as Texoma Christian opened the season with a victory against Kennedale Fellowship.

Kylee Ryeczyk added nine points and Shelbi Hayes chipped in six points for Texoma Christian, which hosts Ector on Thursday night.

Dodd City 57, Bells 18

In Bells, Kayton Arnold scored six points during Bells’ non-district loss against Dodd City.

Bailee Dorris added five points and Gabby Smith chipped in four points for Bells (2-1), which hosts Alvord on Friday night.

Journie Hilliard scored 21 points for Dodd City.

Boys

Non-district

Tom Bean 46, Tioga 43

In Tioga, the Tomcats rallied for a victory in their season opener.

Tom Bean will host Alvord on Friday night.