Week 12 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro

Lyons helped the Cardinals open the playoffs with a 35-21 victory against White Oak in a Class 3A Division I Region II bi-district contest. He had eight receptions for 243 yards (30.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns covering 33 and 67 yards. It was his second 200-yard game in three weeks and he surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S

Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro