Week 12 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week
Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro
Lyons helped the Cardinals open the playoffs with a 35-21 victory against White Oak in a Class 3A Division I Region II bi-district contest. He had eight receptions for 243 yards (30.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns covering 33 and 67 yards. It was his second 200-yard game in three weeks and he surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards.
Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S
Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville
Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne
Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright
Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison
Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro
Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean
Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman
Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S
Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro