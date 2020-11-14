Volleyball Roundup — Sherman, Denison end season with losses

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Lady Bearcats ended their season with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 loss against the Princeton Lady Panthers in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman finished the season at 4-17 overall and 3-11 in district play, ending seventh in the 10-5A standings.

Princeton (11-8, 7-7) needed to win to force a play-in for the district's finale playoff spot. The Lady Panthers and Wylie East tied for fourth place. If Princeton had lost, Wylie East would have advanced.

The Colony 3, Denison 0

In The Colony, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 loss against The Colony to end the season and District 10-5A play.

Denison finished the season 0-19 overall and 0-14 in district play, eighth in the 10-5A standings.

The Colony ended the year at 6-14 overall and 5-9 in district action, sixth in the standings.