Van Alstyne eliminated by Graham

BOYD — The Van Alstyne Panthers couldn't keep pace with the Graham Steers during their playoff opener, ending their first season after moving up in classification with a 62-10 loss in a Class 4A Division II Region I bi-district contest.

Van Alstyne (3-8) was down 35-0 before getting on the board in the second quarter. Aaron Beckham kicked a 47-yard field goal in the fourth.

Graham (8-1) advances to face Perryton in the area round at 7 p.m. on Friday at Lubbock Frenship.

The Panthers entered the playoffs as the fourth seed from District 4-4A (II) and were matched with the District 3-4A (II) champions.

Daniel Gilbertson led Graham with 213 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries while Hunter Lanham completed 9-of-18 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. Reagan Carter hauled in four passes for 124 yards and two TDs while Tre Alveraz was at four catches for 67 yards and a score and Matthew Lindquist chipped in three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The Steers took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter on touchdown runs of 59 and 17 yards by Gilbertson and Lanham connected with Lindquist for a nine-yard TD pass.

The two hooked up again for the next Graham touchdown and it was 35-0 when Carter had a 70-yard TD grab.

Van Alstyne scored to make it 35-7 at half-time before Graham widened the gap in the third quarter.

Gilbertson had touchdown runs of 44 and five yards sandwiched around a 67-yard interception return for a TD by JJ Lee.

Ashton Day hit Alvarez with a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter before Beckham's field goal.

