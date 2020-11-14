Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets earn a split; VA tops Paris

Herald Democrat

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets came away with a split of non-district games, earning a 59-19 win against Naaman Forest to go with a 68-42 loss against Plano John Paul II.

In the win against Naaman Forest, Ari Washington scored 18 points, Jade Fry added 15 points, Faith Shaw totaled 10 points and Jada Mathews and Camryn Nixon chipped in six points apiece for the Lady Jackets (1-2), who play at Fort Worth Dunbar on Tuesday night.

It was the first victory at Denison for new head coach Brock Giles.

Van Alstyne 59, Paris 41

In Van Alstyne, Bailey Henderson hit five three-pointers and scored 19 points as Van Alstyne defeated Paris in non-district play.

Lanie Thorpe finished with 15 points and Mireya Mullins added 14 points for Van Alstyne (2-1), which hosts Farmersville on Tuesday night.

Bells 57, Tom Bean 45

In Tom Bean, Gabby Smith had 19 points and four steals as Bells defeated Tom Bean in non-district action.

Hannah Bondarenko added 11 points and seven rebounds, Bailee Dorris totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds, Riley Rolen scored eight points and Terra Woodson chipped in six points for Bells (2-0), which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Lind scored 11 points, Emma Lowing chipped in eight points and Emmy Pennell, Bri Yale and Taylor Brown each added six points for Tom Bean (1-2), which plays at Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

S&S 60, Collinsville 46

In Collinsville, the Lady Rams earned a non-district victory against Collinsville.

Collinsville also picked up an earlier 72-12 victory against Pilot Point. Katie Johnson made five three-pointers and finished with 29 points, Addisyn McDonnell scored 15 points and Madison Ashton chipped in 10 points for the Lady Pirates.

Boys

Non-district

Ector 53, Gunter 44

In Ector, Kenny Burkholder scored 16 points as Gunter opened the season with a loss against Ector.

Kaiden Pines added nine points, Luke O’Neal chipped in six points and Jackson Burkholder totaled five points for Gunter, which plays at Ponder on Tuesday night.

Sean Reed led Ector, also playing its first game, with 16 points.

Blue Ridge 66, Tioga 54

In Blue Ridge, Devon English scored 23 points for Tioga but Blue Ridge beat the Bulldogs in non-district action.

Evan Mayes added 13 points and Tanner Yant chipped in seven points for Tioga.

Jonathan Garza had 30 points and Utah Porath scored 18 points for Blue Ridge.