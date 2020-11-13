Week 12 Texoma High School Football Scores, Standings, Pairings
7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
H. Park 3-0 5-0 203 102
M. North 3-1 3-4 220 310
Longview 2-1 5-2 268 162
Tyler 2-1 2-4 137 179
Sherman 1-1 2-4 172 137
W. Mesquite 0-3 0-7 118 215
Wylie East 0-4 1-5 123 243
Friday, November 13
Longview at Sherman, no contest
Tyler 27, Wylie East 20
Highland Park 56, McKinney North 14
(West Mesquite bye)
Thursday, November 19
Sherman at McKinney North (McKinney ISD Stadium), 7 p.m.
Wylie East at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 20
Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.
(Longview bye)
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Lovejoy 5-0 7-0 367 122
Frisco 4-0 6-0 194 54
F. Liberty 4-1 5-2 297 228
Denison 3-2 4-3 235 184
F. Leb. Trail 3-2 5-2 248 205
Princeton 1-2 2-3 138 201
F. Memorial 1-4 2-5 234 261
Lake Dallas 0-5 1-6 111 313
P. Rock Hill 0-5 0-6 158 285
Friday, November 13
Frisco 23, Denison 3
Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33
Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7
Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Princeton 28
(Frisco Liberty bye)
Thursday, November 19
Denison at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Princeton at Frisco Liberty (The Star), 7 p.m.
Friday, November 20
Prosper Rock Hill at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.
Lovejoy at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.
(Frisco Memorial bye)
TAPPS Division III District 2
Dist Year PF PA
1-C. Classical 3-0 4-3 364 328
2-I. Faustina 2-1 4-2 282 144
3-TCS 1-2 1-6 156 315
4-D. Fairhill 0-3 2-5 169 371
Friday, November 13
Irving Highlands at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, (n.)
Irving Faustina 50, Dallas Fairhill 0
(Texoma Christian bye)
x – clinched playoff spot.
1 – clinched first seed.
2 – clinched second seed.
3 – clinched third seed.
4 – clinched fourth seed.
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-district
Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24
Celina 52, Vernon 0
Lubbock Estacado 48, Pecos 6
Iowa Park (7-2) vs Sanger (8-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Graham 62, Van Alstyne 10
Perryton 34, Monahans 20
Aubrey 62, Mineral Wells 14
Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20
Area Round
Sweetwater (8-1) vs. Celina (4-4)
Lubbock Estacado (5-6) vs. Iowa Park-Sanger winner
Graham (8-1) vs. Perryton (5-5)
Aubrey (10-1) vs. Midland Greenwood (6-3)
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Bi-district
Mineola 42, Atlanta 12
Groesbeck (6-3) vs Dallas Madison (3-2), 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43
West 62, Kemp 6
Grandview 2, Teague 0, forfeit
Tatum 37, Winnsboro 28
Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7
Pottsboro 35, White Oak 21
Area Round
Mineola (10-1) vs. Groesbeck-Dallas Madison winner
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs. West (9-2)
Grandview (10-0) vs. Tatum (8-1)
Pottsboro (9-2) vs. Malakoff (8-2)
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region II
Bi-district
Eastland 56, Callisburg 21
Bells 38, Edgewood 12
Holliday 21, Millsap 13
S&S 20, Blooming Grove 0
Leonard 26, Palmer 20
WF City View 34, Comanche 21
Gunter 62, Rice 0
Henrietta 35, Jacksboro 21
Area Round
Eastland (8-3) vs. Bells (9-2)
Holliday (10-1) vs. S&S (6-4)
Leonard (6-3) vs. WF City View (7-4)
Gunter (10-1) vs. Henrietta (4-6)
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region II
Bi-district
Lindsay 48, Wolfe City 6
Tolar 45, Dawson 42
Cooper 32, Trenton 12
Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8
Crawford 49, Kerens 14
Rivercrest 20, Collinsville 14
Italy 28, Rio Vista 21
Alvord 35, Como-Pickton 22
Area Round
Lindsay (10-0) vs. Tolar (5-6)
Cooper (8-1) vs. Bosqueville (7-3)
Crawford (10-1) vs. Rivercrest (7-3)
Italy (10-1) vs. Alvord (5-4)