Week 12 Texoma High School Football Scores, Standings, Pairings

Herald Democrat

7-5A (I)       Dist Year PF PA

H. Park        3-0  5-0 203 102

M. North      3-1  3-4 220 310

Longview     2-1  5-2 268 162

Tyler            2-1  2-4 137 179

Sherman     1-1  2-4 172 137

W. Mesquite 0-3  0-7 118 215

Wylie East    0-4  1-5 123 243

Friday, November 13

Longview at Sherman, no contest

Tyler 27, Wylie East 20

Highland Park 56, McKinney North 14

(West Mesquite bye)

Thursday, November 19

Sherman at McKinney North (McKinney ISD Stadium), 7 p.m.

Wylie East at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20

Highland Park at Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

(Longview bye)

7-5A (II)      Dist Year PF PA

Lovejoy        5-0  7-0 367 122

Frisco          4-0  6-0 194 54

F. Liberty     4-1  5-2 297 228

Denison       3-2  4-3 235 184

F. Leb. Trail  3-2  5-2 248 205

Princeton     1-2  2-3 138 201

F. Memorial 1-4  2-5 234 261

Lake Dallas 0-5  1-6 111 313

P. Rock Hill  0-5  0-6 158 285

Friday, November 13

Frisco 23, Denison 3

Frisco Memorial 35, Prosper Rock Hill 33

Lovejoy 70, Lake Dallas 7

Frisco Lebanon Trail 47, Princeton 28

(Frisco Liberty bye)

Thursday, November 19

Denison at Frisco Lebanon Trail (Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Princeton at Frisco Liberty (The Star), 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20

Prosper Rock Hill at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m.

Lovejoy at Frisco (The Star), 7 p.m.

(Frisco Memorial bye)

TAPPS Division III District 2

                      Dist Year PF PA

1-C. Classical 3-0 4-3 364 328

2-I. Faustina   2-1  4-2 282 144

3-TCS            1-2  1-6 156 315

4-D. Fairhill    0-3  2-5 169 371

Friday, November 13

Irving Highlands at Fort Worth Covenant Classical, (n.)

Irving Faustina 50, Dallas Fairhill 0

(Texoma Christian bye)

x – clinched playoff spot.

1 – clinched first seed.

2 – clinched second seed.

3 – clinched third seed.

4 – clinched fourth seed.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-district

Sweetwater 69, Levelland 24

Celina 52, Vernon 0

Lubbock Estacado 48, Pecos 6

Iowa Park (7-2) vs Sanger (8-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Graham 62, Van Alstyne 10

Perryton 34, Monahans 20

Aubrey 62, Mineral Wells 14

Midland Greenwood 50, Seminole 20

Area Round

Sweetwater (8-1) vs. Celina (4-4)

Lubbock Estacado (5-6) vs. Iowa Park-Sanger winner

Graham (8-1) vs. Perryton (5-5)

Aubrey (10-1) vs. Midland Greenwood (6-3)

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region II

Bi-district

Mineola 42, Atlanta 12

Groesbeck (6-3) vs Dallas Madison (3-2), 6 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Mount Vernon 51, Gladewater 43

West 62, Kemp 6

Grandview 2, Teague 0, forfeit

Tatum 37, Winnsboro 28

Malakoff 83, Maypearl 7

Pottsboro 35, White Oak 21

Area Round

Mineola (10-1) vs. Groesbeck-Dallas Madison winner

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs. West (9-2)

Grandview (10-0) vs. Tatum (8-1)

Pottsboro (9-2) vs. Malakoff (8-2)

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region II

Bi-district

Eastland 56, Callisburg 21

Bells 38, Edgewood 12

Holliday 21, Millsap 13

S&S 20, Blooming Grove 0

Leonard 26, Palmer 20

WF City View 34, Comanche 21

Gunter 62, Rice 0

Henrietta 35, Jacksboro 21

Area Round

Eastland (8-3) vs. Bells (9-2)

Holliday (10-1) vs. S&S (6-4)

Leonard (6-3) vs. WF City View (7-4)

Gunter (10-1) vs. Henrietta (4-6)

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region II

Bi-district

Lindsay 48, Wolfe City 6

Tolar 45, Dawson 42

Cooper 32, Trenton 12

Bosqueville 72, Marlin 8

Crawford 49, Kerens 14

Rivercrest 20, Collinsville 14

Italy 28, Rio Vista 21

Alvord 35, Como-Pickton 22

Area Round

Lindsay (10-0) vs. Tolar (5-6)

Cooper (8-1) vs. Bosqueville (7-3)

Crawford (10-1) vs. Rivercrest (7-3)

Italy (10-1) vs. Alvord (5-4)