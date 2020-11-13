Collinsville comes up short against Rivercrest

By Jerry Powers

For the Herald Democrat

BONHAM — The Pirates are no strangers to close playoff games and in trying to get to the second round of the playoffs against this season, Collinsville found itself in position to pull out a victory and advance to the area round for the fifth straight time.

But Rivercrest, which had scored the go-ahead touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter, came up with a stop on fourth down to preserve a 20-14 victory over the Pirates in a Class 2A Division I Region II bi-district contest.

Rivercrest (7-3) will play either Crawford or Kerens in the second round next week.

Collinsville (6-4) had its shot to win the game with a final touchdown and ensuing extra point after it blocked the PAT attempt when Rivercrest went up by the final margin on Will Grider’s three-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes remaining.

The Pirates’ final chance to reach the end zone ended at the Rebels’ 14-yard line when Zachariah Lane broke up a pass to seal the win for Rivercrest.

Rivercrest opened the game with the ball as Collinsville deferred to the second half. Both offenses traded possessions as the game stayed scoreless.

As time was expiring in the quarter, Collinsville drove to the nine-yard line and Luis Hernandez scored on a keeper up the middle but the Pirates missed on the conversion.

Rivercrest got on the board in the second quarter as Grider connected with Bradyn English and he raced 44 yards for the score. Conner Young put the Rebels ahead, 7-6, on the PAT.

With 47 seconds left until half-time, Luis Hernandez found Justin Hernandez for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Luis Hernandez ran in the conversion to put Collinsville back in front.

But Rivercrest managed to tie it up. Grider completed a 60-yard pass to English and it was 14-14 going into the break.

Both defenses dug in during a scoreless third quarter before the Rebels broke through with the go-ahead, and eventually deciding touchdown just minutes into the fourth quarter.

Bi-district

Class 2A Division I Region II

Rivercrest 20

Collinsville 14