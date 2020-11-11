Volleyball Roundup — Sherman, Denison lose in District 10-5A play

Herald Democrat

WYLIE — The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a sweep against fourth-place Wylie East, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13, in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (4-16, 3-10) will close out its season by hosting fifth-place Princeton on Friday night. Princeton needs a win and Wylie East loss to force a tie-breaker for the district's final playoff spot.

Wylie East (13-8, 7-6) will clinch the playoff berth with a win against McKinney North or a Sherman win over Princeton.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Lucas, the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a sweep against district champion Lovejoy, 25-6, 25-8, 25-16, in District 10-5A action.

Denison (0-18, 0-13) will close out the season at sixth-place The Colony on Friday night.