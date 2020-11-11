SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 12 Texoma High School Football Previews

Jason Della Rosa
Herald Democrat
The Pottsboro Cardinals will open the playoffs against White Oak on Friday night at Paris.

Note: All games begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Frisco at Denison

What: District 7-5A (II)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Munson Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Frisco 5-0, 3-0; Denison 4-2, 3-1

Last week: Frisco did not play; Denison won 56-34 against Lake Dallas

Series: Denison leads 7-1

Last meeting: 2019 (Denison won 10-7)

Players to watch: Frisco: WR Chase Lowery, LB A.J. Yasilli; Denison: WR Jeffery Morrow, DB Jalik Lewis

Notable: Frisco’s lone win in the series came in 2016 … Denison is going for its fourth straight victory.  … For the third straight week, Denison plays a team coming off an open week because Frisco, which is ranked fifth in the 5A Division II statewide rankings, had its game against Princeton was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Van Alstyne vs. Graham

What: Class 4A Division II Region I Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Boyd

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

Records: Van Alstyne 3-7; Graham 7-1

Last week: Van Alstyne lost 42-3 against Aubrey; Graham did not play

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Collin Reynolds, DL Nicolas Loya; Graham: RB Daniel Gilbertson, DB Hugo Murillo

Notable: Van Alstyne has made the playoffs 10 times in head coach Mikeal Miller’s 12 seasons, including the current streak of six straight years  … The Panthers have scored just one touchdown in the past three games … Graham, which is No. 8 in the statewide rankings, has made the playoffs for 12 straight years and reached the state semifinals five times in that span, the last time in 2017.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Perryton-Monahans winner in the area round

Pottsboro vs. White Oak

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Bi-district

Where: Paris

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM; www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

Records: Pottsboro 8-2; White Oak 5-2

Last week: Pottsboro won 22-21 against Mineola; White Oak won 34-28 against New Boston

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2016 (Pottsboro won 35-6 in area round)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: RB Jett Carroll, DL Silas Barr; White Oak: QB Cayson Siegley, LB Sam Dusek.

Notable: Pottsboro has made the playoffs for 11 straight years. The second-longest streak is three straight from 1981-83 … Both prior meetings have also come in the playoffs. White Oak’s area round win in 2015 was Pottsboro’s only loss that season (11-1) … White Oak’s victory last week snapped a two-game losing streak.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Malakoff-Maypearl winner in the area round

Gunter vs. Rice

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Emory Rains

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 9-1; Rice 5-5

Last week: Gunter won 56-0 against S&S; Rice lost 51-7 against Blooming Grove

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, LB Mitchell Brewer; Rice: QB Josiah Morris, LB Tommy Bernal

Notable: Gunter opens defense of its 3A Division II title and goes for a third crown in five years … The last time the Tigers didn’t make the playoffs was 1998 … Rice has made the playoffs for five straight seasons but hasn’t advanced past the first round since 2017.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Jacksboro-Henrietta winner in the area round

Bells vs. Edgewood

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce

Records: Bells 8-2; Edgewood 6-4

Last week: Bells did not play; Edgewood did not play

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Lane Kendrick, LB Canyon Payne; Edgewood: QB Hayden Wilcoxson, DB Clayton Coble.

Notable: Both schools had their respective district’s byes for the final week of the regular season … Bells won eight games in the regular season for just the second time since 1997, along with 2017’s 8-2 record … This is the ninth straight year Edgewood has made the playoffs.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Eastland-Callisburg winner in the area round

S&S vs. Blooming Grove

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Bi-district

Where: Mabank

Records: S&S 5-4; Blooming Grove 7-3

Last week: S&S lost 56-0 against Gunter; Blooming Grove won 51-7 against Rice

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: S&S: WR Cannen Fellegy, DL Edgar Aguilar; Blooming Grove: ATH Bubba Beacom, DE Colton Nicholson

Notable: S&S is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 … The Rams had a winning record in the regular season for just the second time since 2013, joining that 2017 season … Blooming Grove is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Lions’ last playoff win was 2013.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Holliday-Millsap winner in the area round

Collinsville vs. Rivercrest

What: Class 2A Division I Region II Bi-district

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bonham

Records: Collinsville 6-3; Rivercrest 6-3

Last week: Collinsville won 64-14 against Tom Bean; Rivercrest did not play

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Collinsville: RB Justin Hernandez, DB Gavin Giasson; Rivercrest: QB Will Grider, LB Billy Merritt

Notable: Collinsville is looking to make the second round for the fifth straight season … Garrett Patterson joins his predecessor, Dale West, as the only Pirates head coaches to make the playoffs in their first two seasons at CHS … All three of Rivercrest’s losses are by seven points or less.

Looking ahead: The winner will play the Crawford-Kerens winner in the area round