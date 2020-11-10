Week 11 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro

Harper helped the Bearcats end the season with a 42-6 victory against Peaster in 4-3A (I) play and kept Whitesboro’s playoff hopes alive pending other district outcomes. He ran 19 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and completed 11-of-15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S