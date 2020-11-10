Week 11 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week
Herald Democrat
Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro
Harper helped the Bearcats end the season with a 42-6 victory against Peaster in 4-3A (I) play and kept Whitesboro’s playoff hopes alive pending other district outcomes. He ran 19 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and completed 11-of-15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S
Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville
Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne
Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright
Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison
Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro
Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean
Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman
Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S