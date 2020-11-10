Girls Hoops Roundup — Pottsboro wins opener; Gunter nips Argyle

Herald Democrat

ANNA — Hannah Fellinger had 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists as Pottsboro opened its season with a 50-30 victory against Anna.

Autumn Graley added seven points, four assists and four steals, Kara Nuemann scored seven points and Hadley Williams chipped in five points and six rebounds for the Lady Cardinals, who will host Muenster at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Gunter 44, Argyle 43

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 22 points as Gunter edged Argyle in non-district action.

Sarah Putnicki and Blakely Esnard added eight points apiece for Gunter (2-0), which

Bailey Timmons scored 24 points to pace Argyle, which was last year's Class 4A state runner-up.

Blue Ridge 33, Whitesboro 29, OT

In Blue Ridge, Skyler Brannan scored nine points, including a pair of free throws to force overtime, but Whitesboro came up short in its season-opener against Blue Ridge.

Jessica Hamon added 10 rebounds, two points and two steals for Whitesboro, which is off until hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 44, Era 30

In Tom Bean, the Lady Tomcats picked up a non-district victory against Era.

Tom Bean (1-1), which lost to Leonard in its season-opener, will host Bells on Friday night.

Van Alstyne 36, Carrollton Ranchview 33

In Carrollton, the Lady Panthers picked a non-district victory against Ranchview thanks to a seven-point scoring advantage in the middle two quarters.

Van Alstyne (1-1) will host Valley View on Friday night.