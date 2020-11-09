Whitesboro teams repeat as region cross-country champs

Herald Democrat

DALLAS — The Whitesboro boys and girls cross-country teams repeated as the Class 3A Region II champions and advance to the state meet after winning the regional meet at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

The Bearcats were led by junior Osvaldo Melchor, who won the individual region title in 16:25.41. Elysian Fields’ Grant Sims was the runner-up in 16:29.97 and Waskom’s David Magdaleno was third in 16:39.96.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team will run at state, which is November 23 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Melchor led the way as the Bearcats totaled 34 points to finish well ahead of Valley View (57) and Keene (125).

In addition to Melchor’s title, the Bearcats got a fourth-place finish from junior Jackson Hake, who had a time of 16:46.49, and sophomore Deacon Carey was sixth in 16:54.42.

Junior Jesus Flores was 19th in 17:292.51 and sophomore Taylor Gonzales was right behind in 17:31.20. Junior Adrian Landeros was 46th in 18:42.36 and junior Clayton Knight was 58th with a time of 19:08.27.

Whitewright freshman Austin Stibbens finished seventh to advanced to state with a time of 16:57.18.

Senior Scott Stibbens finished 101st with a time of 20:45.65.

Pottsboro junior Shane Branch was 32nd with a time of 18:07.80 while senior Ashton Dennis placed 75th with a time of 19:35.58 and junior Isaac Stonesifer was 84th in 20:05.33.

Gunter sophomore Kaden Pines was 89th with a time of 20:18.91. Freshman Jackson Rue was 108th in 21:31.04 and freshman Taylor Latham was 119th in 22:08.13.

The Lady Bearcats defended their region title by totaling 39 points, ahead of district rival Pilot Point (51) and Waskom (143).

Whitesboro was led by freshman Rory Hake, who was fifth with a time of 12:41.45.

Senior Vanessa Melchor was 10th with a time of 12:58.14 while sophomore Zalenka Brannan was 12th in 13:00.33, sophomore Allison Muntz was 23rd in 13:28.43, senior Jacqueline Maldonado was 31st with a time of 13:41.84, junior Litzi Juarez was 44th in 14:01.08 and sophomore Karley Randall was 46th in 14:02.79.

Gunter junior Sarah Denton was fourth in 12:38.25 and advanced to state for the third straight season, improving on a pair of ninth-place finishes

S&S sophomore Kendal Fellegy was eighth in 12:52.38 as she also returned to the state meet this year.

Howe senior Marissa Agee came up just short of returning to state. She placed 17th with a time of 13:16.99 that was seven seconds behind the last individual qualifier, Ponder's Taylor Wells.

Callisburg's Tehya Lang won the individual title in 12:21.31, followed by Pilot Point's 12:27.45 and Redwater's 12:34.84.

Pottsboro finished 12th in the team standings. The Lady Cardinals were led by junior Aubria Guilloud, who was 42nd in 14:00.05.

Sophomore Rian Morris was 56th in 14:21.90, freshman Naomi Stonesifer was 89th in 15:13.74, senior Hailee Adams placed 113th in 15:50.35, sophomore Analiese Sims was right behind in 15:51.17, freshman Trinity Sellers was 116th in 15:56.67 and senior Emma Copeland was 126th in 16:26.83.

Bells finished 15th in the team standings. The Lady Panthers were led by senior Jaiden Tocquigny, who was 77th in 14:50.24.

Sophomore Lily Helgren was 108th in 15:43.70, freshman Tatum Daniels was 121st in 16:19.66, freshman Hailey Trainer was right behind at 16:19.73, sophomore Kiley Arledge was 128th in 16:40.68 and freshman Arin Henshaw placed 131st with a time of 17:14.87