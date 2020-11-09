Defending champ beats Tom Bean in region semis

Herald Democrat

ENNIS — The Tom Bean Lady Tomcats had the best season in program history come to an end with a 25-4, 25-8, 25-12 loss against defending state champion Crawford in a Class 2A Region II semifinal.

Crawford (29-3) will face either Poolville or Bremond in the region final later this week as it goes for its third title in four seasons.

Tom Bean (22-5), who had their 20-match win streak snapped, was playing in the region semifinals for the first time. The Lady Tomcats had never been past the region quarterfinals before this season and had only made it that far just once before, back in 2017.

Region semifinals

Class 2A Region II

Crawford 3

Tom Bean 0