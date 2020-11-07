Volleyball Roundup — Lady Bearcats defeat The Colony

Herald Democrat

Samantha Graham had 15 kills, 18 assists, 17 digs and a pair of aces as Sherman defeated The Colony, 25-21, 22-25. 25-20, 25-20, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Ryan Dobbs added nine kills and four blocks, Nikki Jackman put down eight kills, J’Brya Forman collected 29 digs and Jenica Fielder finished with 21 assists and 12 digs for Sherman (4-15, 3-9), which plays at fourth-place Wylie East on Tuesday night.

The Colony is in sixth place with a 5-13 overall record and 4-8 mark in district play.

Prosper Rock Hill 3, Denison 0

In Frisco, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-3, 25-14, 25-14 loss against third-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action.

Denison (0-17, 0-12) will play at district champion Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (8-12, 7-5) stayed a game ahead of Princeton and Wylie East. The Lady Blue Hawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Princeton on Tuesday night.