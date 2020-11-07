Pottsboro gets share of the District 5-3A (I) title

By Bryce Brakebill

For the Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The Cardinals finished the regular season with a share of the District 5-3A (II) championship after stopping Winnsboro's two-point conversion try in the final minute to preserve a 22-21 victory.

Braden Plyler had 25 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Jake Kubik for Pottsboro (8-2, 6-1), which shared the district title with Mineola. The Cardinals will open the playoffs against White Oak at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Paris.

It is the second straight district title and the eighth in the past 10 years for Pottsboro.

“It’s our goal every year to win the district championship, at least we got part of it this year,” Cardinals head coach Matt Poe. “We felt like the in the first half wasn’t great...but we told the guys to stay the course and we came out with the win.”

Dominique Allen ran 21 times for 141 yards and Trystn Stout had eight carries for 45 yards and a touchdown for Winnsboro (7-2, 5-2), which will face Tatum to start the postseason.

The Cardinals had taken a 22-15 lead with four minutes left in the game on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Plyler to Kubik.

Winnsboro had a final chance to force overtime and the Raiders went 53 yards and it looked like the game was headed to overtime after Kyd Cole's nine-yard touchdown run. with 56 seconds left. Winnsboro went for the lead, and potentially the win, but Stout was tackled short of the end zone and Pottsboro was able to hold on for the victory.

Winnsboro struck first late in the first quarter after a fumble by Pottsboro set up the Raiders with good field position. A 60-yard drive was capped off with an 18-yard rushing touchdown by Stout for the 7-0 lead with 3:57 to go in the opening frame.

Pottsboro responded early in the second quarter with a short 21-yard drive after Titus Lyons returned a punt 32 yards. Plyler tied the game with a 16 yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the quarter and neither defense gave up anything the rest of the first half.

The Raiders broke the tie with a little over four minutes left in the third quarter. Winnsboro used a good mix of running and passing plays to put together a 78-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Stout to Rance Brown. Stout ran in the conversion for a 15-7 advantage.

The Pottsboro defense put up a strong fight to give the offense a chance to tie things up. The Cardinals did just that early in the fourth with a 67-yard drive that was all Plyler. The Cardinals QB was responsible for every yard with four runs, one of them for 57 yards, and the final being a three-yard touchdown scramble.

Kubik caught the two-point conversion from Plyler and tied the game at 15 with 10:36 remaining.

