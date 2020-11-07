Girls Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets lose opener; Bells, Gunter win

Herald Democrat

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 49-35 loss against Denton on their home floor.

Denton held a 21-14 half-time lead that was extended to an 14-point lead after three quarters.

Denison will host RW Goines Stem on Tuesday night.

Gunter 59, Krum 51

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 16 points as Gunter opened its season with a victory against Krum.

Sarah Putnicki added 15 points, Blakely Esnard chipped in 12 points and Lindsay Esnard and Taylor Boddie each contributed five points for Gunter, which hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Ashlyn Baker scored 16 points to lead Krum.

Bells 69, Callisburg 14

In Callisburg, Gabby Smith scored 19 points as the Lady Panthers opened the season with a victory against Callisburg.

Cheznie Hale had 18 points, Hannah Bondarenko added 16 points and Bailee Dorris chipped in eight points for Bells, which plays at Tom Bean on Friday.

The Lady Panthers led by just four points after the first quarter before outscoring Callisburg 46-6 in the middle two frames.