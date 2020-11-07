Football Roundup — Whitesboro ends season with a victory

Herald Democrat

PEASTER — Mac Harper ran for two touchdowns and had a pair of touchdown passes as Whitesboro finished the season with a 42-6 victory over Peaster in the District 4-3A (I) finale.

Sean Schares and Major Ledbetter had the TD catches while Devon Price ran for a score and Sterling Gartin returned a blocked punt for a touchdown for the Bearcats.

Despite the victory, Whitesboro (4-6, 4-3) was eliminated from playoff contention because Paradise had the head-to-head tie-breaker thanks to a 20-12 win over the Bearcats and so Paradise got the final spot after it beat Ponder 51-14 and the two teams tied for fourth place; if it had lost and Whitesboro had won, the Bearcats would have advanced.

It is the first time since 2010 that Whitesboro will miss the playoffs, snapping a school record streak of nine straight berths.

Peaster finished the season at 3-7 overall and 0-7 in district play.

District 4-4A (II)

Aubrey 42, Van Alstyne 3

In Van Alstyne, Aaron Beckham’s 45-yard field goal accounted for all of the scoring by the fourth-place Panthers in a loss against district champion Aubrey to close out the regular season.

Gavin Montgomery completed 13-of-27 passes for 81 yards and ran 12 times for 21 yards and Dakota Howard had three catches for 40 yards while Collin Reynolds added seven catches for 30 yards for Van Alstyne (3-7, 1-3), which will open the playoffs with a bi-district game against Graham at 7 p.m. on Friday at Boyd.

Braylon Colgrove ran for three touchdowns to lead Aubrey (9-1, 4-0), which will open the playoffs against Mineral Wells.

District 5-3A (I)

Mount Vernon 2, Howe 0, forfeit

The season-ending contest between Mount Vernon and Howe scheduled for Bulldog Stadium was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Howe ISD.

The game was ruled a forfeit and gave Mount Vernon an 8-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in the district standings. Mount Vernon ended up as the fourth seed for the playoffs.

Howe finished its season at 0-10 overall and 0-7 in district play. It is the second winless season in school history, joining 1964 (0-9-1).

District 8-3A (II)

Leonard 2, Whitewright 0, forfeit

The season-ending contest between Whitewright and Leonard which was to decide the final playoff spot in 8-3A (II) was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test and several close contacts within Whitewright.

In a statement the Whitewright ISD said: “After much consideration and extensive investigation, we have confirmed multiple close contacts of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. As always, our main focus is the health and safety of all students, staff and community members.”

Whitewright had to forfeit the game and as a result, Leonard advanced to the playoffs as the district’s fourth seed. If Whitewright (5-5, 2-4) had won the game, it would have made the postseason and Leonard (5-3, 3-3) would have been eliminated.

TAPPS Division III District 2

Irving Faustina 61, Texoma Christian 14

In Sherman, Kason Williams ran six times for 117 yards and a touchdown for Texoma Christian but Irving Faustina defeated the Eagles in district action.

Devin Blankenship returned an interception for a touchdown and Hayden Turner added five carries for 22 yards and caught a pair of passes for 22 yards for Texoma Christian (1-5, 1-2), which has the district bye next week as the regular season comes to an end.

TCS will wait to find out which seed it will get for the playoffs pending the outcome of the game between Irving Faustina (3-1, 1-0) and Dallas Fairhill on Friday.